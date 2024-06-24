Link Tank: FREE Special Screening of Netflix’s BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F in London
Calling all UK-based action fans, Den of Geek are partnering with The Action Station to bring you a special screening of BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F on Wednesday 3 July at The May Fair Hotel in central London and more in Link Tank!
One lucky audience member will win an exclusive Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F inspired bomber jacket (based on Axel Foley’s iconic jackets).
Join us in celebrating the return of the franchise on Netflix and seeing Eddie Murphy reprise one of his most iconic roles.
Screening Address:
The May Fair Hotel
Stratton Street, London, London W1J 8LT
(Nearest Underground Station: Green Park)
Doors open at 6.30pm | Seated by 7.00pm
Tickets are very limited!
How do you apply for tickets? Either:
Follow @theactionfestival and send them a DM mentioning the screening on Instagram, or
Send an email to info@londonactionfestival.com with the subject RSVP – Wed 3 July – Den of Geek
Please mention if you would like to bring a guest.
All tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first served basis and you will be notified if you have been successful.
Good luck!
BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F will be released on Netflix on July 3, 2024
Runtime: 115 mins | Certificate:15
Thirty-five years ago, Tim Burton’s Batman shifted the course of Hollywood forever, and its impact on pop culture is still being felt today.
“Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been riding the high of Batman for decades, both in the comics and expanded media like TV, games, and film. That last one is where the character seems to do particularly well, and whose existence is plenty formative for many a viewer. But whichever Bat-actor one grew up with, or whatever their first piece of non-comics media with the character was, all of that exists in some way under the shadow of one specific Bat-interpretation.”
The Bear season 3 headlines a group of exciting TV titles coming out this week.
“It’s time to whip out your best ‘yes, chef!’ impressions because The Bear is back. In season three, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), & Co. adapt to running that fancy new titular restaurant. FX is keeping most details about the new batch under wraps, but at least the cast, including Lisa Colón-Zayas, Marcus Boyle, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson, is returning. FX’s award-winning comedy drops all 10 episodes on June 27.”
After a long wait, Ice Cube is finally developing a fourth Friday film.
“The rapper and actor confirmed the news during his recent appearance on Flavor Flav’s Flavor of the Week, ‘We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros.’ Cube revealed that the project was finally able to take a step forward thanks to the the studio’s newest co-chair and CEO Mike DeLuca, who he worked with at New Line when he developed the original Friday and All About the Benjamins. ‘So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this shit back online,’’ he continued.”
Thanks to Zack Snyder, you’ve probably heard more about the director’s cut of movies than ever. Here are some other famous examples of when an auteur took over editing the film completely changed.
“Whether because of a dispute with the studio or just a plethora of unused material, a director often feels the need to re-release a classic (or not-so-classic) film. Typically, these directors’ cuts or extended editions are just bloated versions of the original, but on occasion, they represent a complete departure from it. Here are 25 movies that look very different when you watch the director’s intended version.”