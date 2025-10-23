Not Even Elizabeth Olsen Knows the Fate of the Scarlet Witch

It’s been a minute since we last saw Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed she’d “jump” at the chance to play the Scarlet Witch again. There’s just one small problem: Her portrayer isn’t entirely sure whether she’s technically alive, dead, or some mysterious in-between third thing.

Olsen last appeared as the Scarlet Witch in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And while your mileage may (and almost definitely will) vary on whether the film’s story did right by Wanda Maximoff’s story, it did seem to rather definitively end it, leaving our former heroine turned villain buried under a pile of rubble and presumed dead. Now, this is the MCU after all, a franchise that has no qualms whatsoever about resurrecting presumed dead characters or bringing back former actors, even when it doesn’t entirely make any sense for them to do so (looking at you, Robert Downey, Jr., in Avengers: Doomsday). We all know there’s no way that the Scarlet Witch — one of the most powerful figures in all of Marvel — is gone for real. But at the moment, even the woman who plays her really doesn’t know for sure.

Speaking with InStyle, Olsen admitted that she has “no idea” about Wanda’s true fate, noting that her recent return as a Scarlet Witch variant in Marvel Zombies was actually recorded several years ago. “I recorded that so long ago, I’m sorry. It’s so crazy that… I feel terrible that I don’t… I can’t speak more to it,” she said

But that doesn’t mean she’s not eager to put on Wanda’s signature red crown once more.