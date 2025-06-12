Dogma: Kevin Smith Confesses Secrets of Infamous Boardroom Scene and Mooby the Golden Calf

On the top floor of the tallest building in the biggest media conglomerate in the world, there is a boardroom. And in that boardroom sits an idol, aureate in appearance and austere in effect, despite the comically large buttons on its shorts. This is Mooby, the golden calf, and it is a figure of veneration to C-suite executives who have built a pop culture empire in its likeness. They’ve got movies, magazines, TV specials, and even two bicoastal theme parks. Yet the figure is also held in esteem by those who carry a torch for 1990s counterculture and indie cinema. For Mooby is both catalyst and punchline from one of the darkest, and most brutally funny, gags in Kevin Smith’s oeuvre.

Without Mooby, there would be no scene in 1999’s Dogma in which Ben Affleck and Matt Damon—here playing angels banished from God’s presence since time immemorial—get to cast a terrible judgment on the purveyors of ’90s pop culture. What begins as a bit of typically playful philosophizing by a Smith script, in this case via the juicy soliloquy gifted to Affleck, turns dark as a dancing Damon stops skipping around the room, and then punishes at gunpoint the sinful exploiters of a Disney-like false idol. The scene is all the more ironic, too, since Dogma was ultimately a film distributed by Disney subsidiary Miramax Films, and which starred a future pop culture Batman and Jason Bourne no less.

It remains one of Smith’s most oblique scenes, and one that he had been chasing since nearly the film’s first draft, back when it was ambitiously titled God and ran at about 200 pages in length (all the more audacious since that iteration was written before Smith even finished his fleet 102-minute debut film, Clerks).

“In the first draft, they didn’t go to a Mooby’s restaurant,” Smith explains. He is referring to the scene in the finished Dogma where protagonists eat at a fast food joint that looks suspiciously familiar. “They just went to like a McDonald’s or Burger King. But as you would imagine with a movie like Dogma, it was gonna be tough to get some corporate locations. I mean, it was tough enough to get a church.”