DC Boss Addresses Snyderverse Netflix Campaign

For the most part, fans have reacted positively to the establishment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of the new DC Studios. But there’s one group of people who look with disappointment at Gunn’s announcement of the upcoming DC Studios slate: fans of the Snyderverse. Although his DC Comics adaptations have been unquestionably divisive, Zack Snyder has garnered a devoted contingent of supporters who have never given up hoping and believing that the Snyderverse would be restored.

Since Gunn revealed the latest for DC Studios, Snyder fans have turned away from Warner Brothers and looked to Netflix, that haven for ill-advised revivals. Using the hashtag “sellthesnyderversetonetflix,” these fans hope they convince the streaming service to pick up where WB left off and give them more of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and even Jared Leto’s Joker.

Whatever faith these fans have in the power of the hashtag, it is not shared by Gunn. “I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever,” Gunn tweeted yesterday when a Snyder supporter responded to the director’s post about Swamp Thing, one of the characters featured in the studio’s plans. Gunn has two reasons to dismiss the hashtag: “1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing.” In short, while fans may want Zack Snyder to bring his DC work to Netflix, neither Netflix nor Snyder nor DC feel the same.

To be fair, you can’t really blame Snyder fans for trying. Their hashtags and use of social media have not only resulted in Warner Brothers bringing Zack Snyder’s Justice League to HBO Max and a Cavill Superman cameo in Black Adam, but also earned Oscar recognition for the scene in which the Flash entered the speed force. Furthermore, Snyder has set up shop at the streaming service, with Army of the Dead launching a franchise on Netflix, including this year’s Rebel Moon.