David Dastmalchian Wants to Be the MCU Morbius

On the other hand, Dastmalchian has already been in the MCU, not as one, but as two characters in the Ant-Man franchise. In Ant-Man and its first sequel, Dastmalchian portrayed Kurt, an Eastern European ex-con who works with Scott Lang and Luis. Dastmalchian put in a voice role for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, portraying Veb, the gloopy alien with translation powers.

On the other other hand, another high-profile actor with dark features already played Morbius on screen. Tron: Ares star Jared Leto portrayed Morbius in the 2022 film, part of Sony‘s now-aborted attempt to build a franchise out of Spider-Man supporting characters and not out of Spider-Man. Famously, Morbius was widely mocked online, which Sony execs mistook for genuine interest, driving them to put the movie back into theaters after it initially bombed… only to have it bomb again.

One would think that such an embarrassing showing would consign the Sony Morbius to the dustbin of history, leaving room for Dastmalchian to take on the character. Yet, as seen by the inexplicable nostalgia for lame 2000s Marvel movies such as Elektra and Fantastic Four, nostalgia that saw Jennifer Garner and Chris Evans reprise their roles as characters from those films in Deadpool & Wolverine, people on the internet will reclaim anything.

Which isn’t necessarily a problem for Dastmalchian, thanks to the richness of the Marvel Universe. “Oh, my God. There’s so many great characters in in in the MCU, and I’ve always been a fan of the horror and the weirder characters,” he enthused. In fact, he even put in a request for a strange spinoff of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, a team that includes lesser-known folks such as U.S. Agent and Wonder Man. “Anybody from the West Coast Avengers would be fun for me to get to play around with,” he admitted.

Could we see Dastmalchian don tiger stripes and a black bikini to play Tigra? It wouldn’t be the weirdest thing he’s ever done. Moreover, he would certainly kill it in the role.