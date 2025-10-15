Daniel Day-Lewis Explains His Infamous Acting Technique

Turns out, there’s more to Method acting than just mailing rat poop to your co-stars. The infamous performance technique, in which actors get so deep into the role that they continue to stay in character after shooting has stopped, has become something of a joke recently, thanks to dumb tricks like Jared Leto harassing his Suicide Squad co-stars while playing the Joker or Jared Leto walking around in crutches while making Morbius.

However, the Method has recently been defended by the actor who made it famous—and who just might be the greatest actor of all time.

While promoting his new film Anemone, Daniel Day-Lewis was asked about the Method during an audience Q&A. “All the recent commentary in the last few years about Method acting is invariably from people who have little or no understanding of what it actually involves. It’s almost as if it’s some specious science that we’re involved in or a cult,” he responded (via Variety), not mentioning any Tron: Ares stars by name but, come one, we’re all thinking it.

Day-Lewis is right to say that the process is neither a science nor a cult. Method acting, or just the Method, has its roots in the work of Russian theatrical actor and producer Konstantin Stanislavski, whose system emphasized experiential performance instead of representational performance. Stanislavski’s system came to the United States via a trio of teachers at the Actors Studio, Lee Strasberg, Stella Adler, and Sanford Meisner. There, it became a favorite of Marlon Brando, whose mumbling, realistic approach broke from the bigger styles established during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Stars such as Robert De Niro and Gene Hackman picked up from Brando, as the Method suited the grittier stylings of the New Hollywood movement.