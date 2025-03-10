Constantine Is the Role That Changed Everything For Keanu Reeves
20 years ago, Keanu Reeves seemed all wrong for the role of John Constantine. Today, the casting choice has been proved pivotal and transformed Reeves into one of our best physical actors.
With a career that stretches back to 1984, Keanu Reeves has had many iconic roles. He was the warm-hearted doofus Ted “Theodore” Logan in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He was Neo, the would-be One who knows Kung Fu from The Matrix. He was the Baba Yaga in John Wick.
But Reeves’ most defining role was also his most controversial, one for which he seemed wholly unsuited. When he played the towheaded Brit John Constantine in 2005’s Constantine, he finally found a role that fully suited the second half of his career, setting the stage for his transition from spaced-out youngster to soulful man with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
Keanu By Any Other Name
Early in Constantine, a dark-haired American man in a thin suit enters the dingy bedroom of a possessed woman. The man crawls over the woman and whispers in her ear, “This is Constantine, John Constantine… asshole.”
That declaration would have been a surprise to anyone who read Constantine’s adventures in the acclaimed Hellblazer series published by DC Comics. Almost immediately after Alan Moore introduced the character in 1985’s Swamp Thing #37, penciled by Rick Veitch with a cover from Steve Bissette, John Constantine became a fan favorite. He soon got his own book in 1988, which became one of the most beloved offerings of the Mature Readers Vertigo imprint.
Part of Constantine’s appeal came from his well-defined characteristics. Modeled on Sting from The Police, Constantine had spikey blond hair, a rumpled brown jumper, and an ever-present cigarette. Both charming and cynical, Constantine never fit easily within the world of superheroes, which was partially why noted cape-and-cowl hater Garth Ennis wrote some of the character’s best stories.
John Constantine of the comics is a thoroughly British character, born from the hopelessness of Thatcher’s England. He knows that he’s smarter than everyone else, but he also knows that it doesn’t matter, because humans are just pieces of a game between cosmic forces. In other words, he’s exactly the type of character who shouldn’t be played by a good-looking actor who’s lived almost everywhere except England, best known for physical performances in Hollywood blockbusters. He shouldn’t be played by Keanu Reeves.
Keanu Reeves Is John Constantine
“Close your eyes,” Constantine tells police officer Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz). Desperate to find out what truly drove her twin sister, a devout Catholic, to take her own life, Dodson badgers Constantine, who begins to notice something strange occurring around them. He pulls something from within his coat and orders Dodson to look away. When she refuses, he mutters, “Suit yourself,” and the object in his hands produces tremendous light, revealing an army of demonic creatures surrounding them.
“They stay in Hell, huh?” Constantine asks, mocking a statement Dodson made just moments ago. “Tell them that.”
Just reading the dialogue, it’s easy to imagine it coming from the raggedy English character of the comics, all snark and bitterness. But that’s not the way that Reeves plays it, and not just because he’s an American.
As the demons burn away, so also does the object that Constantine used to reveal them, and he throws it to the ground. He waves his hands a few times and then wipes them together, infusing the moment with a physicality that director Francis Lawrence’s reliance on muddy CGI threatens to erase. Constantine stumbles into the foreground, turning back only for a second, to notice Dodson spewing behind him.
“Don’t worry,” he tells her. “Happens to everyone the first time. It’s the sulfur.” And then he lights another cigarette.
Even though he’s making fun of Dodson, Constantine takes no pleasure in the line. Instead, he sputters it out because he knows that it won’t matter, and he’s just going through the motions again. He’s been through it all before and now he’s very, very tired.
It’s that feeling of exhaustion that becomes the core of all Keanu’s best performances.
The Tired Lives of Keanu Reeves
The most memorable part of the first John Wick happens late in the film, after John has returned to his violent ways, after he’s been asked time and again if he’s returning to his bloody job. Captured by the Russian mobster Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), Wick collapses into a chair and listens as his enemy monologues. John stares up through his flop of hair at Viggo pontificating about the nature of a violent life, and waits for a chance to respond.
“People keep asking if I’m back, and I haven’t really had an answer,” Wick finally growls “But now, yeah, I’m thinking I’m back.”
It’s a great line, the type that we love to hear in any revenge action movie. It’s the moment when the hero finally fully commits to the life into which he’s been thrust, the moment when he angrily declares his supremacy over his enemies.
But the secret to the delivery in John Wick isn’t just the usual bluster. It’s the brief pause he takes after saying “Yeah,” and the fact that Wick needs a breather before continuing.
The John Wick franchise features some of the greatest action visuals of all time, with stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski orchestrating all manner of chaos. Stahelski’s long-time collaborations with Reeves helps to bring those scenes to life, but they’re enhanced not just by Reeves’s ability to do karate chops and choke holds, but his ability to look genuinely winded as he staggers up for the next round or falls against a wall to catch his breath.
All of Reeves’s greatest late-period roles share this quality. Voicing failed stuntman figure Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 and bitter test subject Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, returning as older and more worn-down versions of standout characters for Bill and Ted Face the Music and The Matrix Resurrections, playing an intimidating neighbor in The Neon Demon and a former love interest in Always Be My Maybe…
All of these parts require Reeves to express his characters’ age, to embody someone with the weight of the world on their shoulders. All of these characters require Reeves to apply the lessons he learned while playing John Constantine.
A Tale of Two Constantines
In 2014, Matt Ryan took the role of Constantine for a CW series, and then reprised the part on Legends of Tomorrow. The Welsh performer seemed to leap off the page, with a twinkle in his eye and a constant smirk, to say nothing of a proper accent and hair color. The comic book-accurate version that Ryan provided has only made Reeves’s take stand out as its own thing.
Certainly, Ryan would have made different choices when playing the confrontation with the angel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton) at the end of Constantine. Ryan would have worn an acidic smile when, after Gabriel expresses shock that John judges her, Constantine mocks, “Betrayal, murder, genocide? Call me provincial.”
Between his heavy breathing and Gabriel’s foot on his face, Reeves’s Constantine can barely get out the lines, let alone retain some condescending sneer. But that’s true to his version of the character, not a cynical wiseacre, but someone so incredibly tired of it all — the angels, the demons, and especially the people.
Reeves goes on to carry that truth throughout his late-career run, the run that forced people to finally recognize him as an outstanding physical performer. As his apparent miscasting in Constantine shows, Reeves is no chameleon who can disappear into any role. But as his fully realized take on Constantine also shows, he’s better than anyone at playing heroes who wear their exhaustion on their face.