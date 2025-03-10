Constantine Is the Role That Changed Everything For Keanu Reeves

Part of Constantine’s appeal came from his well-defined characteristics. Modeled on Sting from The Police, Constantine had spikey blond hair, a rumpled brown jumper, and an ever-present cigarette. Both charming and cynical, Constantine never fit easily within the world of superheroes, which was partially why noted cape-and-cowl hater Garth Ennis wrote some of the character’s best stories.

John Constantine of the comics is a thoroughly British character, born from the hopelessness of Thatcher’s England. He knows that he’s smarter than everyone else, but he also knows that it doesn’t matter, because humans are just pieces of a game between cosmic forces. In other words, he’s exactly the type of character who shouldn’t be played by a good-looking actor who’s lived almost everywhere except England, best known for physical performances in Hollywood blockbusters. He shouldn’t be played by Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves Is John Constantine

“Close your eyes,” Constantine tells police officer Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz). Desperate to find out what truly drove her twin sister, a devout Catholic, to take her own life, Dodson badgers Constantine, who begins to notice something strange occurring around them. He pulls something from within his coat and orders Dodson to look away. When she refuses, he mutters, “Suit yourself,” and the object in his hands produces tremendous light, revealing an army of demonic creatures surrounding them.

“They stay in Hell, huh?” Constantine asks, mocking a statement Dodson made just moments ago. “Tell them that.”

Just reading the dialogue, it’s easy to imagine it coming from the raggedy English character of the comics, all snark and bitterness. But that’s not the way that Reeves plays it, and not just because he’s an American.

As the demons burn away, so also does the object that Constantine used to reveal them, and he throws it to the ground. He waves his hands a few times and then wipes them together, infusing the moment with a physicality that director Francis Lawrence’s reliance on muddy CGI threatens to erase. Constantine stumbles into the foreground, turning back only for a second, to notice Dodson spewing behind him.