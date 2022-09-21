Keanu Reeves Classics That Also Deserve Legacy Sequels After Constantine 2

Last week, fans were shocked and delighted by the news that a dormant DC franchise would receive a sequel with its original star and director set to return. No, sorry Henry Cavill fans, there’s still no word on a Man of Steel sequel. Still, if it’s any consolation, Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawerence will take another stab at a Constantine film, after their original installment was released more than 15 years ago in 2005. The new film will be written by Akiva Goldsman and will see Reeves reprise his role as a supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine.

Constantine was a modest hit upon release, grossing $232 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. Still, it was the highest-grossing DC superhero movie that didn’t feature Batman or Superman prior to the release of Wonder Woman in 2017. With its religious horror bent and superhero connections, it was a novel property in 2005, but in the years since then, the superhero genre has exploded and audiences are more willing than ever to explore something a bit more high-concept.

Couple that with the increasingly successful legacy sequel trend that just saw Top Gun: Maverick gross over $1 billion at the box office and the internet’s light obsession with the enigmatic, but always pleasant Good Guy Reeves, and another crack at Constantine doesn’t seem like too bad of an idea, even after Reeve’s most recent legacy sequel, The Matrix: Resurrections, disappointed at the box office for a myriad of reasons.

Reeves has had something of a resurgence with the success of the John Wick films, and his reputation for being kind and thoughtful has generated a lot of goodwill with moviegoers. While Constantine is a great choice for a Reeves franchise worth a revisit, the actor has a few hits in his filmography that could be ripe for the legacy sequel treatment—he’s even seen success in this subgenre of franchise continuation already courtesy of Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).