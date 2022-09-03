Celebrating Wong’s Iconic MCU Exits

Avengers: Infinity War

In the first Doctor Strange movie, Wong didn’t really do much other than be a curmudgeon for Strange to eventually win over. More emphasis was on Strange’s relationships with the Ancient One and Mordo, but since both of them are gone by the end of the movie, Wong had to fill the void. Be a guide to Strange, but be totally okay with the brand new guy getting the promotion.

In his few minutes of screentime, we got to know enough about Wong in Marvel‘s Infinity War for him to win us over. Despite his serious exterior, the guy has a weakness for tuna melts and Hulk-themed ice cream. He’s a bastion for cosmic knowledge and is able to explain the Infinity Stones to Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and the audience. He’s also badass enough to remove Cull Obsidian’s hand and, for a time, take him off the table.

Unfortunately, that’s all Wong had in the tank. With Strange kidnapped, Wong said something about the Sanctum being unprotected and peaced out. While having someone who could magically cut off hands would have been helpful against the guy powered by a cosmic glove, it’s just as well. Avengers: Infinity War was about filling up the screen with as many top names as possible and if Hawkeye and Ant-Man had to sit things out, there’s only so much Wong should be allowed to do.

What If…?

Because an angry Asgardian woman stabbed a very wacky dude in the distant future, the multiverse was reborn. Of the various worlds shown to us via Uatu the Watcher, one had Stephen Strange suffer heartbreak when Christine Palmer died from being in the car during Strange’s fateful accident. Strange’s origin and opening story arc remained, thereby telling us that Christine’s role in the third act of the movie was basically worthless.

On the anniversary of the accident, Strange was understandably mopey. Wong could see his friend sulking and knew what he was capable of. He had seen him be reckless with time travel magic without the added weight of emotional trauma. Wong invited him to join him for some tea, which was very wise, but then just…wandered off. Rather than insist Strange accompany him, Wong left it in Strange’s hands. This is like when Ren left Stimpy in charge of the History Eraser Button, but Ren WANTED him to give in. Wong dropped the ball and doomed his world because he didn’t want to be too imposing.

We would see Wong one more time, where he was being engulfed by melty blackness, because Strange used time travel irresponsibly and was erasing the universe itself. Whoops.