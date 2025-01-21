The Times Cameron Diaz Was the Stealth MVP Who Got Overlooked

Yet writer Ronald Bass and director P.J. Hogan do just the opposite in My Best Friend’s Wedding, making Roberts’ food critic Jules a self-satisfied jerk who wants to ruin the wedding of her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and his fiancée Kimmy (Diaz). The inversion only works because of the complexity that Diaz brings to her nice-girl character. In one of the movie’s standout scenes, Jules weaponizes her knowledge that Kimmy hates to sing and suffers from stage fright. Jules takes Michael and Kimmy to a karaoke bar, and while the former can’t control his excitement over getting the chance to sing with his best friend again, the camera stays on the latter after Jules and Michael rush off. We see Kimmy frozen in fear, a fear that continues even as she tries to get over her anxiety and support Michael in his fun.

The usually indomitable Diaz has never looked smaller than when a microphone gets shoved in front of her and she’s forced to sing the Bacharach and David number, “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself.” She shrinks even more after reaction shots of Jules. Diaz, like us, spots the slight grin on Roberts’ face that her plan is working. She also sees Michael slightly disgusted that his bride-to-be cannot share in an activity he loves.

And yet, Kimmy soldiers on, singing over shouts of “you suck” through fumbled lines and flat notes. The commitment eventually wins over the crowd, and they begin cheering for each other even her off-key moments. And the next time the camera cuts to Jules, it pans over to Michael, looking now at Kimmy not with disgust, but with awe, fully impressed at the woman’s bravery and commitment.

As funny and wonderful as the moment is, it works not just because we see the bitter Jules hoisted on her own petard. It works because Diaz doesn’t overplay Kimmy’s hand. Even when she’s won back Michael’s affection and the crowd’s support, Diaz doesn’t let Kimmy become her: a striking, beautiful, confident woman. She stays in character, and lets Kimmy’s face go flush, lets her sometimes hunch in embarrassment, lets a little bit of the anxiety remain in the corners of her smile.

It’s an incredibly complex supporting performance, one that never overshadows the excellent work that Roberts is doing with her complex Jules. In fact, it enhances Jules as a character by making Kimmy a real and vulnerable person, not just an unbeatable sweetheart.

Being John Malkovich

Cameron Diaz is a consummate romantic comedy star, and she is always great in them. Unfortunately, some of her most ineffective performances have come when she attempts different genres, none worse than her disastrous turn in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.