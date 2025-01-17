Back in Action Review: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Need Better Rebound Than Netflix Filler

Cut to the present and the pair are living a painfully recognizable form of suburban American normalcy. Matt coaches his daughter’s soccer team; Alice gets her kids ready for school and dreams of “mom’s movie Mondays”; and said youngins, teenage Alice (McKenna Roberts) and tween Leo (Rylan Jackson) think their parents are hopelessly lame. That might begin to change though after the olds go viral on TikTok by beating the clout out of some college twerps hitting on their underage daughter. They unfortunately end up back on the radar of old friends like CIA handler Chuck (Kyle Chandler) and bad mercenaries who want the MacGuffin they stole in that plane crash. Road trip hijinks ensue with the children in the back and on the way to MI6 grandmama’s house.

Back in Action’s metaphor for a suburban midlife crisis through the prism of spy games and mirthful action movie clichés is not a new one. James Cameron made one of his frothiest (and perhaps most problematic) movies out of it in True Lies. In that one, it was Jamie Lee Curtis’ bored housewife who realized her hunky husband (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wasn’t getting those muscles from selling computer monitors on the road. A little later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fatefully sizzled up the concept in a double-header where it turns out the non-communicative spouses were both spooks for rival agencies in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Back in Action tweaks the premise again. Husband and wife are still both spies, but now they’re aware of their shared history, even as they’ve kept their past adventures secret from the kids. It is an amusing enough wrinkle for any parent who’s ever realized their children believe Mom and Dad never had a life before they were born—and that old folks have always been lame. Director and co-writer Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch) might not be reinventing the wheel, but plenty of entertaining studio comedies of yore, including Horrible Bosses, have started from less.

Alas, Back in Action is less studio comedy than modern streaming content. The action is largely pedestrian and obligatory, lazily hanging on popular needle drops that range from Frank Sinatra to Etta James; the jokes and plot twists are obvious; and the overall effect ultimately being adequate. It is meant to be consumed but never experienced, and even the thrill of seeing Foxx and Diaz “back in action” fizzles quickly.

Both actors who broke out in the 1990s and 2000s—and spend much of this movie explaining to these Gen-Alpha youths that they’re not Boomers—have a nice easygoing rapport, but never one you’d mistake as romantic or sizzling. The pair come across like old college chums who still like to hit the pub once in a while. It’s more work-wife and work-husband than the real marital thing, to use a term Gen-Xers won’t be offended by.

They just seem happy to be here and go through the paces and martial arts paces that is a far cry from what they were doing back in Charlie’s Angels or Miami Vice heyday, never mind Being John Malkovich or Collateral. Unfortunately, the paces the movie gives them so barely register a reaction that it’s remarkable how quickly the running time gets stolen from them by Glenn Close and Jamie Demetriou as an unlikely May-December pair of grandparents.