Bring Her Back Review: Talk to Me Team Make Another Cult Classic

The Phillipou Brothers broke onto the cinematic scene with their smash hit party horror, Talk to Me. The spooky yet decidedly fun film about kids messing around with forces they didn’t understand became an A24 horror favorite and established the twins—who already had a massive following thanks to their YouTube Channel RackaRacka—as some of the genre’s most freaky fun filmmakers.

Although Bring Her Back is in some ways a spiritual sequel to Talk to Me, with both films exploring the way grief can incite drastic change, it couldn’t be more different tonally. The twins’ chilly and affecting follow-up showcases a different side of their proverbial demons, with the pair diving into the havoc and madness of grief and the surreal nightmare of being a child whose parents have unknowable agendas or violent tendencies.

The usually delightful and effervescent Sally Hawkins stars as Laura, a grieving mother and ex-child psychologist who has opened her home to a brother and sister who recently lost their father. In her first horror performance, Hawkins delivers the kind of turn that in a just world would be recognized as a strong contender come awards season. Laura is a woman of many sides: she’s the cool foster mom, a grieving mother, and eventually a terrifying monster whose sorrow has driven her mad. But while the movie is an intimate chamber drama of gore, it’s far from a one-woman show.

At the center of Bring Her Back are three heart wrenching performances from the film’s young leads: Sora Wong as Piper, Billy Barratt as her brother Andy, and Jonah Wren Phillips as Ollie. Siblings Piper and Andy are the newcomers to the outwardly gorgeous rural home, and Ollie is already an established and terrifying presence who we first meet as he grapples with an unruly cat in the echoing emptiness of the home’s drained pool. Phillips is an astonishing performer who despite his young age inhabits the evermore terrifying Ollie. His unnerving presence gives us two of the film’s most memorable and nightmare-inducing moments with a fearlessness and ferocity that pulses off the screen.