Bring Her Back: Philippou Brothers Reveal Real-Life Trauma That Inspired New A24 Horror

Danny and Michael Philippou were already well known in the YouTube community when they took Hollywood by storm with their A24 horror hit, Talk to Me. That haunting supernatural horror explored grief and loss through the lens of a wild party game, which saw teens take turns being possessed by a strange artifact.

During the trailer launch for and sneak peak of their follow-up, Bring Her Back—a film that follows foster kids Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) as they are taken in by an eccentric and possibly dangerous woman (Sally Hawkins)—the pair shared that just like their massively successful first feature, Bring Her Back was shaped by a devastating loss in the Australian twins’ own lives.

“In the middle of writing Bring Her Back my cousin lost her two year old,” Danny Philippou shared. “We were in the hospital, and I was just seeing her on the bed, holding this kid, and the family were all around him, and they were holding his feet and his hands and his head and his arms, and eventually, over time, everyone let him go. My cousin was the last one to let him go.”

“The idea of her never being okay ever again after that, that was an inspiration point,” He continued. “And how far she would go to heal herself from it. The idea of a never-ending grief cycle is terrifying to me.”