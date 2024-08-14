Brad Pitt Reveals Seven’s Horrifying Ending Was Almost Changed by the Studio

“What’s in the box?” The very fact that you just heard Brad Pitt‘s unique delivery in your head demonstrates how iconic that line has become. The question and reveal brought David Fincher‘s unrelentingly bleak crime thriller, Seven, to a head (sorry) and confirmed a hopelessly despairing worldview.

The box, of course, contained the severed head of Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), the sweet wife to Pitt’s detective David. The disembodying is the final move by the serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey), who based his crimes on Catholicism’s Seven Deadly Sins. Doe killed Tracy out of Envy, driving David to kill him out of anger. Together Wrath and Envy are punished.

Although that upsetting climax was indeed in the script by Andrew Kevin Walker, Pitt recently revealed that some at the studio New Line Cinema wanted something else entirely in that box.

Speaking with GQ, Pitt and his Wolfs co-star George Clooney looked back at the early days of their career when they started exerting more control over the movies in which they appeared. “I got in my contract when I did Seven, having had a bad experience on a movie before where they edited out scenes I thought were vital,” he recalled; “in Seven I put it in my contract: The wife’s head stays in the box.”