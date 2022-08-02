How Bullet Train Pulled Off a Brad Pitt and David Leitch Reunion Years in the Making

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese noir novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. According to Leitch, the characters in the book are all remorseless killers, which presented a challenge. “How do I make them relatable, empathetic, and human, even if they’re not redeemable?” He shifted the film toward a slightly heightened world that allowed the filmmakers to have more fun and be more irreverent, colorful, and bold. “Ours is more of a pop, graphic novel sensibility with humanity, stakes, and this theme of faith that’s running through, like a philosophical question that we’re asking that’s connecting all these characters.”

Bullet Train is funnier than its source material, particularly within the action sequences. “There’s a levity to [the action scenes] that doesn’t necessarily undermine the stakes but makes you enjoy the moments with these characters. You want to see more, you want to root for them, and just go on this journey. So when they do find their demise, you kind of feel bad.”

To do that, Leitch took inspiration from Jackie Chan and Buster Keaton.

“We were looking to lean on some of the greats in physical comedy as inspirations as we build out Ladybug’s language and the language for the choreography,” he says. Every action choreographer has dissected the greats like Chan and Keaton’s work, and for Leitch, it is no different. Every camera angle has a purpose in the director’s films—to capture the choreography from the best cinematic angle and punctuate the drama or, in Bullet Train’s case, the comedic moment. It requires meticulous preparation. “When you watch a great Jackie Chan fight, he does all versions of choreography,” Leitch says. “He’s a great action filmmaker.”

While Leitch may have started as Pitt’s body double, he backs the press claims that Pitt did 90 percent of his own stunts for Bullet Train.

“Brad is an incredible athlete and obviously one of the biggest movie stars working today, and that’s because of his work ethic and his talent,” Leitch says. According to the director, actors on Pitt’s level put in the time to make the character come to life in all possible ways, not only emotionally but also in the physicality. Pitt leaned into the training and rehearsing that was required of him, despite pandemic restrictions inhibiting much of their filmmaking process.