Beyond Snow White: Fandom Must Stop Falling for the Hate

After years of internet scrutiny, memes, and vitriolic podcasts, it’s official: Disney’s Snow White remake debuted as a box office disappointment. With studio estimates pegging the film’s opening at around $43 million in the U.S., the new musical comes in south of Tim Burton’s remake of a similarly antiquated Disney property, Dumbo, which opened soft at $45 million in 2019, and above last year’s Mufasa which premiered to $35 million in December. Given Snow White’s reported $270 million price tag, let’s just say the princess has her work cut out to turn a profit.

The confirmation of a Disney remake taking a bite of a rotten apple is certainly newsworthy, if perhaps expected since many of Disney’s remakes of pre-1989 animated films have struggled unless featuring a substantive angle to their reimagining (think Angelina Jolie as a heroic Maleficent or Emma Stone as punk rock Cruella de Vil). And generally, as based on audience polling on CinemaScore and our own critical analysis, this take has left folks wanting. Yet just a quick perusal of any social media app—TikTok, Facebook, X—adds a weird if wholly unsurprising wrinkle to the story: Loads of men, many of them middle-aged, and plenty more apparently without children, are taking a noxious, almost demonic glee in the box office failure of a princess movie primarily aimed at little girls.

It’s a low-key boorish sight, and one totally commonplace in our modern internet landscape. Once a refuge for groups of likeminded people who shared an interest or passion for media and beloved fictional stories, online pop culture enthusiast communities, or “fandoms,” have been commandeered of late by purveyors of culture war animosity and relentless outrage. That same landscape where folks once gathered to share nostalgia for Star Wars, or comic books, or even Disney princess movies, has become a scarred and desolate battleground where everything is cannon fodder. Hence as soon as Latina actress Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White in June 2021, this social media carnival of bigotry and hate seemed inevitable. After all, for about a decade now we have seen this song and dance, and every time it’s come to town it has taken a hefty toll on everyone within the blast radius, including fandoms that ostensibly insist they love these stories and iconographies.

So Disney’s Snow White is probably a flop and the world will move on. It should. But fandom: Please stop falling for this stuff. For more than 10 years, cranks, online provocateurs, opportunists, and, yes, bigots, have infiltrated and influenced how your culture acts and is perceived by the outside world. From Gamergate to four-hour long video essays dissecting Star Wars movies from half a decade earlier, fandom is increasingly being defined by a bunch of misanthropic, bitter, and yeah, mostly whiny white guys who want to obsess over how many Jedi Academy course credits Daisy Ridley logged in The Last Jedi, or the skin color of a young woman playing a princess in a fantasy remake of something they probably haven’t watched in a quarter-century.