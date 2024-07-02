Best Movies on Tubi to Watch Right Now

It takes only a few minutes for The Adventures of Robin Hood to destroy that assumption. Yes, Errol Flynn and Basil Rathbone wear tights and lavish costumes as Robin Hood and as Guy of Gisbourne, respectively. And yes, Flynn’s laughing take on the hero clashes with modern sensibilities. But all of that falls away with the drama ably shot by director Michael Curtiz and the still-stunning action scenes directed by William Keighley. The Adventures of Robin Hood sets the standard for all adventure movies, making it a timeless watch beyond the folk tale’s core themes.

Blacula (1972)

The Blaxploitation subgenre came about because of racist restrictions in Hollywood. Producers wanted to protect guys like Victor Mature, despite his inability to play anything other than a block of wood, shoving all the great Black performers off to other productions. Few movies demonstrate the foolishness of these racist producers and audiences like Blacula, a cheesy vampire flick grounded by a monumental performance by William Marshall.

Directed by Black filmmaker William Crain, Blacula begins with African Prince Mamuwalde visiting Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay), hoping to enlist the Transylvanian nobleman’s help ending the Slave Trade. Super-racist as well as a blood sucker, Dracula resists and instead turns Mamuwalde, dubbing him “Blacula.” Williams nails the dignity and tragedy of his character, who reawakens in 1970s America to pursue a woman (Vonetta McGee) who looks like his lost love. Crain throws in some truly effective scares, including a haunting shot of one of Blacula’s enthralled running down a hallway.

Near Dark (1987)

Movie geeks of the 1980s fall into two camps when it comes to vampire movies. Some prefer the glorious cheese of The Lost Boys, while others want the bleakness of Near Dark, both released in 1987. Near Dark comes from Kathryn Bigelow, who went on to become the first woman to win Best Director. Co-written by Bigelow and Eric Red, Near Dark follows a group of vampires traveling across the American Southwest, and the young man (Adrian Pasdar) who becomes one of their number.

Bigelow brings all the style and cool that would later define her career, as well as an interest in masculinity and youth. The proceedings lag when too focused on Pasdar’s character due to the actor’s bland performance. However, the film becomes terrifying and compelling whenever it goes back to the main vampire pack, played by James Cameron‘s faves Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen, and Jenette Goldstein.

Drunken Master (1978)

It’s not just his mastery of kung fu that makes Jackie Chan one of the world’s greatest movie stars. It’s also his sense of humor, and his ability to bring Buster Keaton-esque gags to the martial arts genres. That special talent is on full display in Drunken Master, Chan’s breakout and still one of his most influential films.