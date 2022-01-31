Best Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2022

It’s sometimes fun to wonder if the reason February is the shortest month of the year is because folks want to get on to March as soon as possible. This month’s cold, damp, and often a 28-day excuse to stay inside. Even so, that doesn’t mean you have to be bored doing so!

Indeed, for those inclined to stay home but not interested in watching the Winter Olympics, Netflix has refilled its library with a variety of films. Admittedly, many of these lean on the action or broad comedy side, with romantic offerings being surprisingly slim for the month of Valentine’s Day, but if you’re in the mood for a cape or cowl, a terrifying chiller or something that will make you a giggler, then we have a list of solid offerings down below.

Batman Begins (2005)

February 1

It’s kind of strange to think that when Batman Begins opened in June 2005, it accrued a modest—by today’s standards—$48 million during its opening weekend in theaters before going on to an even more modest $205 million box office gross in North American. That initially hesitant reaction to the film was an indicator of just how much damage had been done eight years earlier by the catastrophic Batman & Robin, which all but ended the franchise until director Christopher Nolan rebooted it into greatness.