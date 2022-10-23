Best Horror Movies on Hulu for Halloween 2022

Oculus (2013)

As an analogy for family dysfunction caused by mental illness, Oculus is extraordinary; as a horror movie, it’s actually even better. Mike Flanagan’s supernatural family drama is as cerebral as it is spine-chilling, using the power of subjectivity to make viewers feel like they’re in the same mangled mind state as the tormented family members who fall victim to hallucinations cast upon them by a haunted mirror. The symbolism of reflections and duality runs deep and can be spotted all over the film, even in the storytelling sense.

The two-pronged narrative jumps back and forth between timelines to brilliant effect, constantly recontextualizing the horrors siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites) confront in their childhood home, where they lost their parents in gruesome fashion. There are definitely some semi-cheap jump-scares scattered throughout the film, but the movie is so thematically strong that even the most rudimentary, “don’t look behind you” stuff is made potent by the story and atmosphere it’s embedded in.

The Witch (2015)

There’s something about The Witch that feels ancient, like it’s always been there. Robert Eggers’ atmospheric horror period piece is so enthralling and immersive in its every facet that it forces even the most jaded horror fan to let down their guard and stop trying to constantly stay ahead of the story, predicting every move Eggers is about to make. The thing is Eggers has no moves—he doesn’t contrive anything. His story unfolds naturally, and you have no choice but to get swept up in it, especially considering the power of the acting throughout (Anya Taylor-Joy makes her compelling debut here).

There are signals as to what’s really going on plot-wise in the film (peep the corn!), but the plot is beside the point. The movie is truly about betrayal and paranoia tearing a family apart from the inside. Yes, they happen to live in 1600s New England, but it’s no less relevant a cautionary tale when transposed to modern family life in America. Trust in others is a fragile thing, especially when tempted to “live deliciously” on one’s own terms.

A Field In England (2013)

A Field In England isn’t scary in the way that most other horror movies are scary. It’s a brutally abstract, absolute trip of a movie, to the point where it’s almost incomprehensible at times. Still, its maddening black and white imagery and scenes of psychological suffering aren’t easily forgotten, and Ben Wheatley’s disorienting style is intoxicating and unique enough to make the film a must-watch for those with an affinity for artsier horror offerings.

Set during the English civil war, the film follows a handful of deserters who become ensnared by a necromancer (Michael Smiley) who uses the power of hallucinogenic mushrooms to take control of the wandering warriors’ minds and force them to help him locate a buried stash of gold. The insanity that ensues between the men is manifested cinematically in the form of strobing, kaleidoscopic visuals and the blood-curdling groans and screams of the characters. To say A Field In England isn’t for everyone might be an understatement—but for those with whom it resonates, it’s nothing short of a midnight movie masterpiece.