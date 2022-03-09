Best Robert Pattinson Movies to Watch After The Batman

The film is dark, weird, nightmarish, and over the top, and Jerome is one of the least showy performers in the piece. Julianne Moore won plaudits and awards for her role as aging actress Havana Segrand (who also has an affair with Jerome), and Pattinson shows charm, versatility, and a solid American accent.

The Rover (2014)

The Rover has shades of Mad Max, sure, but it’s really nowhere near as fun. Still, this dystopian Western from Animal Kingdom director David Michôd was a new flavor for Pattinson, the kind of risky part that could ruin a film if not handled properly. He plays Reynolds, the slightly slow, dependent brother of criminal Henry (played by Scoot McNairy). When Henry steals the car of violent loner Eric (Guy Pearce) and leaves his injured brother behind, Eric forces Reynolds to accompany him on a road trip to get his vehicle back. Pearce, as the tagline goes, is the “man who has nothing left to lose” making him an exceptionally dangerous companion in the post-apocalyptic Australia where these characters find themselves. While Reynolds and Eric begin as enemies, by the end of the film they reach an understanding, and it’s as close to tenderness as the movie gets.

The Lost City of Z (2016)

Charlie Hunnam might be the poster boy and the protagonist in James Gray’s true life adventure story, but Pattinson is the stand out. Something of a sidekick to dogged explorer Percy Fawcett, Pattinson plays Henry Costin, who accompanies Fawcett on more than one perilous mission into the Amazon.

A beardy and emaciated Pattinson underwent his biggest physical transformation so far for the role, which reportedly involved a tough shoot in Colombia that saw the cast and crew struggle with creatures and creepy crawlies as well as exhausting physical feats. Fawcett is the focus, with his desire to find the Lost City almost certainly leading to his and his son’s demise, but it’s more than a relief when Costin decides not to accompany them on their final mission: you’re just really glad he’s okay.

Good Time (2017)

Many of Pattinson’s roles in independent fare like The Rover and Maps to the Stars were supporting or ensemble roles, but it was his lead role in 2017’s Good Time that might have truly turned the post-Twilight tide in terms of his recognition as an excellent actor on his own terms.

Pattinson stars as Connie, a bank robber who pulls off a daring heist and breaks his developmentally disabled brother Nick (co-director Benny Safdie) out of his anger management session — and that’s only the beginning of the story. Pattinson’s turn as a morally conflicted and empathetic criminal stands out amid Benny and Josh Safdie’s typically hyper-kinetic direction, and the actor proves he is more than capable of carrying a narrative on his own, even at the speed of a rocket.