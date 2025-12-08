Avengers: Doomsday’s Emotional Stakes Will Need to Rely on One Thing

What does Avengers: Doomsday have in store for people who are emotionally invested in the MCU?

Actually, let’s back up for a minute: what did Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have in store for fans who were emotionally invested in the MCU? Cap and Tony settling their differences, reuniting Cap and Bucky, Gamora pushing through her complicated feelings for Thanos, the sweet romance between the Vision and Scarlet Witch, bringing back the fallen after the blip, Iron Man and Black Widow’s sacrifices. It goes on. There were plenty of emotional stakes in those two movies, which is part of the reason they were so damn successful.

Now, let’s ask ourselves again what Avengers: Doomsday has in store for people who are truly invested in the MCU: seeing some incredible team-ups that might include the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, and Cap’s Avengers, most of whom were left in a pretty standard if geopolitically intriguing spot after their own movies. There’s also the return of the X-Men, which is sure to offer some consistently vital stuff between Professor X and Magneto. The movie will also properly introduce Doctor Doom to the MCU, as we’ve only seen the back of him in a post-credits scene thus far. It’ll likely introduce some new emotional stakes we can’t yet fathom.

That sounds fun! Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing all of that, but what is the beating heart of this movie? What’s the catharsis and payoff that fans have been waiting for since Endgame bowed? Looking over the Doomsday roster (Shang-Chi! Where tf has he been?!), the real heart of the forthcoming Marvel flick will inevitably rest on the relationship between two characters, Loki and Thor.