Arnold Schwarzenegger “Obsessed” with New Running Man Movie

Glen Powell has been chatting about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s enthusiastic reaction to the upcoming reimagining of The Running Man, saying the star of the original 1987 movie is “obsessed” with it. Powell, who leads the cast of the new version, also said that Schwarzenegger told him The Running Man is the only movie in his long career that he would remake if he got the chance.

“It was a time where they didn’t have the resources,” Powell told CBR of the original film’s production. “I think the director dropped out. It was kind of a chaotic thing. For practical reasons, [they] had to kind of isolate it to sort of like an American Gladiators type of studio.”

Powell added that Schwarzenegger was “excited for us that we got to put the Stephen King adaptation on screen for the first time.”

Though The Running Man has gone on to become a cult favorite among sci-fi fans, it was far from Schwarzenegger’s biggest critical success, and it diverged dramatically from King’s source novel, which is set in 2025 and drops its lead character, Ben Richards, into a violent reality show that could earn him enough money to feed his starving family.