Arnold Schwarzenegger “Obsessed” with New Running Man Movie
According to Glen Powell, 1987's The Running Man is the one film Arnold Schwarzenegger would remake if given the chance.
Glen Powell has been chatting about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s enthusiastic reaction to the upcoming reimagining of The Running Man, saying the star of the original 1987 movie is “obsessed” with it. Powell, who leads the cast of the new version, also said that Schwarzenegger told him The Running Man is the only movie in his long career that he would remake if he got the chance.
“It was a time where they didn’t have the resources,” Powell told CBR of the original film’s production. “I think the director dropped out. It was kind of a chaotic thing. For practical reasons, [they] had to kind of isolate it to sort of like an American Gladiators type of studio.”
Powell added that Schwarzenegger was “excited for us that we got to put the Stephen King adaptation on screen for the first time.”
Though The Running Man has gone on to become a cult favorite among sci-fi fans, it was far from Schwarzenegger’s biggest critical success, and it diverged dramatically from King’s source novel, which is set in 2025 and drops its lead character, Ben Richards, into a violent reality show that could earn him enough money to feed his starving family.
Where 1987’s The Running Man portrayed its protagonist as a kind of heroic resistance figure, the new version aims to restore the darker, more politically charged tone of King’s book.
“I read The Running Man and was really bowled over by it,” director Edgar Wright told Den of Geek. “I had actually read the book before I saw the 1987 film. So even though I enjoyed the film, I was very aware that it was radically different from the book, and it’s probably the first time as both an avid reader and a film fan that I was really aware of how different an adaptation could be.”
Schwarzenegger’s endorsement suggests that Wright’s reimagining could finally deliver on the dystopian vision Stephen King first wrote more than four decades ago.