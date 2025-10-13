The Running Man: Glen Powell Reveals Personal Blessing from Arnold Schwarzenegger

While Schwarzenegger has yet to see the finished film, Powell teased earlier during the panel there is easter egg homage to the original big screen Richards in the new movie, complete with it being revealed in the movie’s alternate future, Schwarzenegger is now on the hundred dollar bill. Apparently the former Governor of California approved a great deal, telling Wright “I’m glad you made me so valuable.”

“I can’t wait to show him this movie, he’s so excited,” Powell adds to us, “and I think it’s been amazing to go on that journey of going from being like 13th on the call sheet for Expendables 3 to now getting to reprise one of Arnold’s greats.”

Yet one of the main reasons he’s making this particular film is to specifically work with Edgar Wright. As Powell previously told us in the latest issue of Den of Geek magazine, he was a fan of Wright since before he moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to pursue acting. He elaborated on that over the weekend by telling us how much Wright’s earliest films meant to him when growing up in Austin, Texas.

“Obviously when you saw Shaun of the Dead for the first time, you knew he was a special filmmaker. He’s one of those guys where I go, ‘Oh what a vision, what a control of tone. What an ability to [take] a genre staple and reinvent it.’ … I think Hot Fuzz is one of the most brilliant movies ever. I’ve rewatched that with my buddies in Texas over and over, and over.”

Powell goes on to specifically cite the “Michael Bay parallax” shots in Hot Fuzz as a moment imprinted on his mind—the bit where the cameras spin around Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as if they’re Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reincarnated. After that bit, as well as Frost going all Patrick Swayze/Kathryn Bigelow in Point Break, Powell became a lifelong fan. “He just appeals to the fan, he appeals to the audience, and that’s one of the things that I just love about this movie. You’re taking all the movies he’s made, and then this uses all those skillsets he’s developed over an entire career and puts it in one movie.”

For Wright it was also a chance to tick something off his own bucket list: adapting a Stephen King story for the first time, as well as one he’s publicly admitted he wanted to remake. In fact, Wright tells us that this Running Man came about because producer Simon Kinberg read a quote from Wright in 2017 where he said if he ever remade one movie, it would be Running Man.