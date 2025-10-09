The Running Man: Edgar Wright and Glen Powell Talk Stephen King Dystopia in 2025

“There has obviously been reality TV or forms of it going back to when the book was written,” the director says, “but I think since the book was written, there is so much TV that has swam in the same waters. And I think, also, people now are much more aware of how a TV show gets made and how manipulative reality TV is, and also how many lives are ruined in the process. Whether it’s Jerry Springer or Sally Jesse Raphael, or even American Idol or X Factor, or those other shows, they play fast and loose with the contestants’ lives and mental health. There have been lots of stories like that that bring the book into chilling relief.”

In keeping with the quasi-realistic nature of those aspects of the book, the world of The Running Man, while set ostensibly in 2025, is positioned a few minutes into the future and just to the left of the real world in terms of its technology and culture—albeit, Wright notes, the film also taps into current trends that find people going back to analog technology in some ways. Curiously, Wright also admits that he had forgotten the novel was set in 2025 until this project came along.

“I realized, ‘Oh, a film set in 2025 is going to come out in 2025, that’s sort of wild,’” he says. “We don’t say in the film what year it’s set in. What, hopefully, will be clear to viewers is that we’re in like an alternate 2025… There’s not much technology in the movie that doesn’t exist in some form now, but I think what tends to happen is that there is new technology out there that’s pretty advanced, but then it seems to fail when it gets to a consumer level. So our basic idea was that in the upper-class world, technological advancements have gotten better, and everywhere else, everything else has gotten worse.”

Stephen King: Still Running

One thing that seems timeless is the work of Stephen King himself. Following The Monkey, The Life of Chuck, and The Long Walk, The Running Man is the fourth feature film based on a King story or novel to come out in 2025. Although The Running Man was published in 1982, King actually wrote it a decade earlier, two years before his first novel Carrie was published, at a time when he and his wife Tabitha were still struggling to make ends meet while they and their kids were living in a trailer in Maine. King has famously said that he wrote The Running Man in a single week, blasting through the novel and perhaps projecting his anxieties—a fear that he could not provide for his wife and children, that he would be a failure—onto Ben Richards.

“What’s really special about The Running Man is that it was [written] at a very specific moment in Stephen King’s life,” Powell considers. “A moment in which he was sort of feeling angry and powerless, very much like the underdog that Ben Richards is, and so that voice, that man against the system, really comes out in this book in a way that I think is indicative of where Stephen King was at during that moment in time. But what is so crazy is how timely it feels to everything that’s happening right now. It feels like the ordinary person is trying to do right in the world, and sometimes it can feel really unrewarding, and you can feel powerless and like you don’t know where to look or who to trust. I think a lot of that is in this story.”