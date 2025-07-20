Ari Aster Movies Ranked

While such division might irritate fans who want Aster to pick a lane, it does make for a more interesting career. With that in mind, we’re going to take stock and rank Aster’s four features thus far, setting up speculation where the director’s career will go from here on out.

4. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Beau Is Afraid is about a man (Joaquin Phoenix0 whose personality has been crushed by his overbearing mother (Patti LuPone). Aster adds no depth or nuance to an archetypal dynamic which countless sitcoms have mined to the point of cliché. Beau, the movie, simply states its thesis about grown men with mommy issues and repeats it again and again, and again. There’s nothing inherently wrong with a lack of depth though. Everybody Loves Raymond didn’t become the world’s favorite sitcom by exploring the oedipal complexity of a mother/son relationship. The problem with Beau, rather, is that it makes its small point so loudly and relentlessly that the viewer cannot help but raise their hands and shout, “WE GET IT!”

At the risk of indulging a cliché of our own, Beau Is Afraid is full of sound and fury signifying nothing. Yet it’s not told by an idiot, and that’s a problem. Aster still constructs some incredible sequences, including a surreal forrest interlude. Moreover he gets great performances out of his cast. Joaquin Phoenix throws himself into lead as Beau, putting a comic turn on the raw nerves he played to great success in The Master and also in Joker. Parker Posey steals every scene (as usual) as the object of his affection, and Nathan Lane has a blast playing against type as a suburban dad in America’s heartland. It’s just that Beau Is Afraid achieves little more than a hack comedian saying, “Moms, amiright?”

3. Eddington (2025)

Eddington may be just as shallow as Beau Is Afraid, but it’s never as loud. In this case, it’s a problem, as Eddington too often plays like a Coen Brothers homage without a sense of humor. Right-wing sheriff Joe Cross (Phoenix) could follow Fargo‘s Jerry Lundegaard or No Country for Old Men‘s Llewelyn Moss in the line of bungled schemers. But Aster has none of the screwball stylings that allow the Coens to make morons compelling, and Eddington rarely manages to do more than acknowledge that political discourse got weird in the summer of 2020, which is when movie is set.

That is until Eddington takes a violent turn 90 minutes in. Once the camera snap focuses on a bullet hole and what’s on the other side, Aster resumes complete control of his movie. At that point, Cross becomes a compelling figure, suggesting a depth beneath his dopey exterior. Then Cross becomes as interesting as the movie’s two best characters, his troubled wife Louise (Emma Stone, deglamorized) and Black deputy Michael (Micheal Ward), an affable guy who becomes more bottled when others turn him into a political pawn. The shift in tone certainly elevates Eddington, but it also proves that Aster should stay far away from comedy and stick to horror.

2. Hereditary (2018)

Let’s get this straight: Heredatary could easily be number one on this list. Like Alien and Aliens or Godfather Part I and Part II, Aster’s first two movies are equally excellent. In fact, Hereditary only gets better the further we get from its release. This debut feature was preceded by a striking trailer that both defined A24‘s marketing style and gave no hint of the shocking death of 13-year-old Charlie (Milly Shapiro). Now that the buzz has died down, we can properly admire Hereditary for itself.