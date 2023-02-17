Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ending Explained

How Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania End?

After Hank and Scott’s daughter launch a probe into the Quantum Realm, they and their family members are pulled into a fantastic world by Kang. While she was trapped in the Quantum Realm, Janet befriended Kang and worked with him to build a vehicle to escape. However, upon learning who Kang really was, Janet decided it would be better to never again see Hank and Hope than to allow the Conquerer back into the multiverse. Using Pym Particles, she grew the engine of Kang’s machine to giant-sized, leaving them both stranded.

As a result of Janet’s decision, Kang turned his attention to ravaging the Quantum Realm, making her persona non grata. So when she comes back to the Quantum Realm with Hank, Scott, Hope, and Cassie, she finds herself hunted not only by Kang, but also by freedom fighters battling against him, namely warrior Jentorra (Katy O’Brian) and Quaz (William Jackson Harper).

But by the end of the movie, Cassie reveals her own size-changing powers and helps Jentorra attack the center of Kang’s citadel, Janet atones for her culpability in Kang’s rise by exploiting his weakness, and Hank leads an army of mutant ants against Kang. In the final moments of the climax, most of Scott’s family escapes through a portal to their reality, but he and Kang are locked in a fistfight. Although physically outmatched, Scott is determined to keep Kang from getting through the portal. Together, he and Hope blast Kang into his dimensional engine, seemingly disintegrating him.

Will We See the Quantum Realm Again?

Introduced at the end of the first Ant-Man, the Quantum Realm has played a surprisingly major role in the MCU. Not only is it the home of Kang the Conqueror, but it also allowed the Avengers to travel through time and assemble the destroyed infinity stones in Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, both Doctor Strange and members of the Agents of SHIELD have visited the Quantum Realm.

But Quantumania was really the first time that we saw the people inside the Realm, and we really leave them in a good place. Thanks to the help of the Ant-Men and Wasps, Jentorra and Quaz have won their freedom. They still have much to do, especially if Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar wasn’t the only Kang collaborator they need to deal with.

In fact, the names of those characters might point to more Quantum Realm adventures in the MCU. While Quaz is a new character created for the movie, Jentorra and Krylar are very minor characters in Marvel Comics, both citizens of K’ai, a world within the Microverse. Believe it or not, K’ai is most often associated not with Ant-Man, but with a much bigger hero: the Hulk. Bruce Banner found himself involved in battles on K’ai several times, as did his son Hiro-Kala, twin brother of Skaar. And as you might recall, Hulk introduced MCU viewers to Skaar in the last episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.