All the Environmental Disaster Movie Warnings of the ’70s We Should Have Listened To

It’s a grim if familiar scenario (think Ray Milland’s Panic in Year Zero), with Davenport’s John Custance and his small band of survivors doing whatever they must to survive, including killing, as they battle vigilantes, rapists, and gangs along their increasingly desperate journey. While Wilde’s film is more gratuitous and exploitative, famine—and the threat of societal collapse it brings—has been a growing danger for humanity. According to the World Food Programme, in regions including Central America, Haiti, Central Africa, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza, “conflict and climate shocks are driving millions of people to the brink of starvation.”

The Omega Man (1971)

This second adaptation of Richard Matheson’s classic novel I Am Legend (also filmed in 1964 as The Last Man on Earth and in 2007 under its original title) alters the nature of the virus that wipes out most of humanity, leaving only Charlton Heston alive alongside a smattering of other survivors. In this version, the plague is caused by a biological weapon that is deployed during a war between the Soviet Union and China; the virus spreads unchecked throughout the rest of the world, killing off billions and turning most of the survivors into albino mutants with a distaste for technology (not vampires as in the book).

Heston’s Robert Neville, a scientist, injects himself with an experimental vaccine just as the plague spreads, possibly rendering him the only immune person on the planet. While the mutants behave unnervingly like our current anti-vax crowd, biological weapons of one kind or another have been around since at least the 12th century and emerged as a genuine threat to civilization in the 20th century, with the U.S., the Soviet Union, China, and other nations all developing various weaponized agents. There have been relatively few biological attacks, and various protocols are in place to stop their deployment, but as of 2021, 17 nations have had or still have biological weapon programs. All it takes is one leak. Some have speculated it’s already occurred.

Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971)

Known in the U.S. as Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster, the 11th film in the Godzilla franchise is remembered as one of its more juvenile entries, complete with animated sequences, a grating theme song (“Save the Earth,” which was only featured in the American version), and a still-divisive scene in which Godzilla flies. Yet it also contains some disturbing imagery of humans (and a little kitten!) buried in sludge secreted by the title monster, which comes from space and feeds off pollution to grow into a world-threatening menace before Godzilla takes it down at the cost of an eye and claw.

Just as the original Gojira was about the devastating aftermath of atomic radiation, Godzilla vs. Hedorah is very much concerned with environmental pollution. Sadly, 53 years after the film’s release, the problem is still with us: while air quality has improved over the last several decades, the European Environment Agency reports that many European cities still face dangerous levels of pollution, contributing to over 300,000 premature deaths in 2021 alone. That makes Hedorah look like an amateur.

Silent Running (1972)

Environmental catastrophe is a recurring theme in many of the movies on this list, even before terms like “global warming” and “climate change” became part of the everyday lexicon. In VFX master Douglas Trumbull’s directorial debut, Silent Running, almost all flora on Earth has been destroyed; the rest has been transplanted to eight geodesic domes hitched to spacecraft in orbit around Saturn. When the crews of each ship are ordered to destroy the domes and return home, one ecologist (Bruce Dern), aided by three little cinematic ancestors of R2-D2, embarks on a dangerous course of action to save the last dome—and the last remaining Earth plant life.