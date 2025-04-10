Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza Want to Reinvent the War Movie with Something Radical: Truth

“Leading up to this, I was hyper-aware of what these feelings might do,” says Mendoza. “I think had I tried to do this movie 10 years ago, it wouldn’t have happened. I don’t think I would have been able to emotionally, physically do this. It took years of being able to process and be able to talk, of finding the vocabulary to describe these things without going into depression or isolating myself.”

It also allowed Mendoza to educate himself on the filmmaking craft, refining a skillset he believed necessary to bear what he called a “responsibility.” And the most remarkable thing about Warfare is he got not only himself, but most his surviving SEAL comrades who were in Ramadi that day to open up and recount their own memories to Garland and himself, providing a treasure trove of details that would immerse viewers into a 95-minute war film wherein you are buried into the dirt and debris of an Iraqi house that SEALs have commandeered while being surrounded by invisible enemy insurgents. And then the fire rages.

Intriguingly, despite the meticulous research Mendoza and Garland pursued, they were adamant about not saying their movie is “based on a true story.” Even in the film’s opening insert cards of text, viewers are told the film is derived from “the memories” of the young men who were there.

“We just felt it was the truest statement we could make,” Garland says. “What are we really working with? We had a handful of photographs and aside from that, it was memories.” Garland obviously had a little more, too, with the filmmakers obsessively attempting to recreate every detail they could find about that Iraqi home and battle, right down to even showing a photograph of the abode before the Warfare title card descends on it like a cloud.

Yet in his quest for painstaking accuracy, Garland also wished to acknowledge the slippery nature of memory. Says the co-director: “One has to understand and embrace that memory is a subjective state. It’s imperfect, sometimes it’s in conflict with other people’s memories, and if we said this is a true story, it would actually have been disingenuous. In a film that was attempting to be as truthful as possible, that would have suddenly become an untruthful statement, strangely.”

The filmmaker likens it to how two men can have memories of standing by someone else during a heated exchange of gunfire, but not remember who the other soldier was. That tunnel vision creates a riddle that Garland and Mendoza must solve by comparing interviews and notes. Sometimes though, two men can truthfully assert they both did the same action at the same moment. Neither is lying, but the literal fog of war and memory points to the elusive nature of the greater, allegedly objective truth.