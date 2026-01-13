28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review: You Gotta See Ralph Fiennes Rage

While 28 Days Later predated and essentially predicted the glut of apocalyptic TV shows and movies we’ve had in this century about what humans look like when society breaks down—think The Last of Us, Bird Box, and most especially The Walking Dead empire—it nevertheless feels a bit thin here, despite a gregarious and boastful performance by O’Connell.

Where the movie far better excels, then, is when it picks up the threads of Dr. Kelson, who in the previous movie was revealed to be a wizened medical doctor equal parts Ben Kenobi and Ben Gunn. If the last film revealed how he honored the dead, including by offering euthanasia to the terminally ill in a hopeless landscape, The Bone Temple sees the man of science pivot to finding hope in all this bleakness… and perhaps a cure to the rage virus that infects even the most feral, such as a monstrous Alpha whom Kelson takes to calling Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry). The big guy keeps coming back for fresh shots of morphine from a good doctor who seeks to study and empathize instead of eradicate. And with each fresh hit, remnants of the man behind the rage peek through.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the first 28 film masterminded by Garland and Danny Boyle that the latter did not direct. In his place, Nia DaCosta of Hedda and Candyman fame—as well as a work-for-hire gig in the Marvel mines via The Marvels—steps behind the camera. She makes for a fresh and astute directorial voice. Whereas Boyle sought to bookend last June’s 28 Years Later with the kind of manic hysteria that defined so much of the turn of the 21st century’s indie cinema (while reaching for something almost primeval and pastoral in-between), DaCosta brings a separate sensibility to the baton she’s handed.

When it comes to Kelson’s bizarre interactions with his infected Goliath, the film achieves a slippery lyricism that is both quietly big-hearted and slyly comical. Fiennes is an incredibly gifted actor, and with Dr. Kelson he gets a role that allows him to indulge both extremes of his onscreen persona. The avuncular warmth that makes him perfect for droll Wes Anderson comedies or prestige pieces in need of a doubting priest is on full display when he sways to ‘80s pop music with his own drugged-up zombie sidekick. As one scene-partner later says, he just seems easy to talk to, or for that matter point a camera toward.

At the same time, this is the guy who played Lord Voldemort, and he knows how to chew scenery to the marrow, which occurs in this movie via the tour de force sequence that marks the highlight of the picture. Who knew M. Gustav could rage like Ozzy Osbourne at the gates of Hell when the need arises?

The sequences with Fiennes are, in short, deeply compelling and the reason to see the movie. It’s when the film flips back to Jimmy and the boys that the picture runs into trouble. While young Williams made for an effective innocent condemned to the times of the damned in the last installment, he all but gets swallowed up into the furniture of the Jimmys subplot where O’Connell prances and mugs somehow even more than in his turn as a river dancing vampire in Sinners. It’s a big swing, and both it and a few interesting turns in the margins, including The Brutalist’s Emma Laird as a ruthless true believer of the Jimmy cause, help buoy what is frankly the most unpleasant chapter in the entire 28 Days/Years cycle.