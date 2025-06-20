28 Years Later Represents Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s Fear of Social Regression

“I’ve definitely seen family members who were close to me in real states of confusion during an illness,” Comer tells us, “and the kind of lucid state or hallucinating [where they] revert back to an old memory and this kind of childlike energy comes back. So there were certain aspects I could draw from.” However, Comer again points to the creative impetus that was driving both Boyle and Garland.

Says the Olivier-winning actress, “It was wonderful to have Alex in the rehearsal room and ask him where the inspiration for Isla came from, and what he was wanting from her throughout the story. It became important to map out that illness.”

And that map seems, at least partially, inspired by a present that looks longingly to an era when leaving your hometown was considered socially verboten. Garland also admits that this aspect of 28 Years Later is in conversation with his recent works like Civil War or the limited series he wrote where Silicon Valley cultists replace God with their own AI deity, Devs.

“Certainly the last few films I’ve worked on have been preoccupied by a sense of amnesia of lessons that felt impossible to unlearn following, say, the Second World War,” Garland explains. “The way the world saw itself, and configured itself and what it perceived something like democracy to be or represent, all of that’s been blown apart, whether it’s an understanding of what war is like, whether it’s an understanding of what democracy is, or any of those sorts of things. I’ve been preoccupied by this for a while now, so this is sort of a continuing look at that.”

It’s tempting to wonder, then, if he and Boyle ever time-jumped again to, say, 28 Decades Later, whether we might see their zombie-ified UK build a new aristocracy with kings and queens. Intriguingly, the writer suggests we may not have to wait so long.

“I’d say, let’s see if we ever get to make three movies, because it would essentially address that,” Garland teases. “If you take technology away, where do people look and what is it they choose to remember, and how do they configure themselves? So it’s kind of a background note rather than the whole scheme, but by the end of the second film, the scheme starts to get more stated.”