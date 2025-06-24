Why 28 Years Later Is So Much Better Than Most Zombie Movies and Shows

With Dr. Kelson, 28 Years Later not only pivots away from its 2002 predecessor but also from the zombie stories that have saturated popular culture.

Making Movie Monsters

28 Days Later felt like a bolt of lightening when it unleashed its rage-filled zombies into the world in 2002. Back then the zombie genre was barely shambling along, having faded from the initial boom following George Romero‘s introduction of the flesh-eating zombie in 1969’s Night of the Living Dead.

Thanks to that lull in the genre, 28 Days Later‘s final twist packed a real punch, even though it was far from original. After all, humans have out-menaced the monster in horror movies ever since the 1930s when films such as Frankenstein (1931), Freaks (1932), and King Kong (1933) ruled the movie palaces. Even within the zombie subgenre, which shifted from traditional mind-controlled creatures in films such as White Zombie (1932) to flesh-eating ghouls with George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead (1968), human characters often behaved worse than the walking dead. Just look at the unhinged, racist father in Night of the Living Dead or the bikers who invade the mall in Dawn of the Dead (1978).

However, modern zombie stories don’t have that same benefit. In that many, many zombie stories that have followed in 28 Days Later‘s footsteps: humans constantly do more damage than their mindless counterparts. The Governor (David Morrissey) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) terrorize people on The Walking Dead (2010-2022); the citizens of Centerville, Ohio, ignore the obvious warnings in The Dead Don’t Die (2019); and couple of antisocial jerks (Ty Burrell and Mekhi Phifer) disrupt what could have been a safe haven in the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake from Zack Snyder and James Gunn.

Thus The Last of Us feels like something of a zombie itself in its recent second season when it focuses almost exclusively on the misery surrounding Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) missions of vengeance. As theese once normal, likable people commit increasingly greater acts of brutality, we viewers are neither shocked by their actions nor challenged by the show’s depiction of society. We’re just bored by the dull, obvious storytelling.

And that’s what makes the subversion in 28 Years Later all the more compelling.