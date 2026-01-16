28 Years Later Star Confirms His Character’s Connection to Disgraced UK Icon

The first scene of 28 Years Later plays exactly as expected. The sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later opens during the first days of the rage virus spreading across Great Britain as a boy named Jimmy goes from watching Teletubbies to running for his life from zombies. Jimmy returns in the last scene of 28 Years Later, which is anything but expected. After a surprisingly soulful, openhearted film about learning to live with death, 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams) encounters a now-grown Jimmy, who leads a cult of track-suit wearing, jewelry-adorned survivors and goes by the name “Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal.”

The sudden tonal shift at the end of 28 Years Later has been one of the most-talked parts of the film, and has only stoked excitement for the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, releasing this weekend. Much of the conversation has centered around the inspirations for Sir Jimmy’s name and look, with many connecting it to English entertainer and, as revealed much later, sexual abuser Jimmy Savile. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sir Jimmy’s actor Jack O’Connell confirmed the connection, saying, “I think he sort of models himself on the memory of this figure that was always on TV.”

As O’Connell’s comments indicate, Savile was a constant in British media, presenting on Top of the Pops, hosting a show on Radio 1, and starring in the children’s show Jim’ll Fix It, in which he and celebrity guests granted wishes sent to him via letter. Savile matched his striking but gregarious on-screen personality with a commitment to charity, raising thousands for hospitals, which earned him knighthood. Yet, a documentary released a year after his death in 2011 found that Savile had sexually abused hundreds of people over the course of his life, mostly children.

This combination of horrible darkness behind something that once seemed innocent and good fits neatly within the themes of 28 Years Later. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the movie looks back at the zombie hit from two decades ago from a post-Brexit perspective.