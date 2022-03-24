When The Godfather Changed Hollywood Forever

On March 24, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the premiere of The Godfather. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, won three, and changed cinema forever. The film, which never uses the word “mafia” or the phrase “cosa nostra,” is renowned as the premiere gangster film of all time, and is more than occasionally called the greatest movie of all time. Yet its follow-up, The Godfather, Part II, is often ranked higher. This has more to do with filmmaking than with crime.

Paramount Pictures released a 4K Ultra HD edition of The Godfather Trilogy on March 22. The scope of the Corleone family saga is the story of 20th Century America. Over the course of the three films, Francis Ford Coppola delivers a multigenerational tale of corruption, vengeance, and family duty. The Godfather elevated mob movies to high art, paving the way for the street-level gangsters of Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and Goodfellas, the suburban family crimes of The Sopranos, and the original sinners of Boardwalk Empire.

By lifting the former B-movie genre to A-list status, The Godfather had a ripple effect which swept across all of motion pictures. Here are some examples of what the film did to cinematic culture.

It Redefined the Idea of Movie Hype

The Godfather began as one of the most anticipated motion pictures ever put in production, but it wasn’t the first. Casting news for Gone with the Wind, which held the record for highest-earning film for over a quarter of a century, made national headlines in the late 1930s. Paramount optioned Mario Puzo’s manuscript while it was still being written. The studio anticipated a bestseller but, as the book sat on top of The New York Times Best Seller list for 67 weeks, almost dropped plans for a feature length adaptation entirely. They were afraid they wouldn’t live up to expectations.