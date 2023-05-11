Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor

In what is arguably the greatest casting choice in Zelda history, Matthew Mercer (real name Matthew Miller) will voice Ganondorf. Many audiences probably recognize Mercer as the host/DM of the Critical Role web series, but he has a long history in voice acting. He has played Chrom in several Nintendo games — most notably Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fire Emblem: Awakening — Cassidy in Overwatch, and Sylas Briarwood in the Critical Role adaptation The Legend of Vox Machina. Most importantly, Tears of the Kingdom isn’t Mercer’s first time portraying Ganondorf; he dressed up as the character in Escapist’s There Will Be Brawl webseries (and directed the shorts, too).

Link – Kengo Takanishi

You are probably wondering how Link can have a voice in Tears of the Kingdom if the character has never spoken once in his long history. Well, Link might not speak, but he certainly utters a lot of “Hyuts” and “Hyahs” while adventuring. And Link will do that in Tears of the Kingdom.

Since Link only grunts in Zelda games, Nintendo only needs to hire one actor per title, and for Tears of the Kingdom, the company went with Kengo Takanishi. This casting makes sense since he played Link in Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You might have also heard Takanishi as Emmanellain in the Japanese version of Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, as well as Nelson in The King of Fighters XIV and the fourth male avatar voice in Jump Force.

Princess Zelda – Patricia Summersett

Princess Zelda is the namesake for the entire Legend of Zelda franchise. Sure, she’s not always present in a Zelda game, and she’s rarely playable, but Zelda is in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s difficult to tell what role she will play, as the trailers make her look like a damsel in distress yet again. However, rumors suggest that Princess Zelda might be playable in Tears of the Kingdom, so only time will tell.

Patricia Summersett will reprise her role as Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom. Summerset previously played the character in Breath of the Wild and Age of Calamity, but those aren’t her only prominent roles. Gamers probably recognize Summerset as Ash from Rainbow Six Siege/Extraction (and Ash in Arknights), Wenja in Far Cry Primal, and Mist-that-Burns in Wasteland 3.

Tarin – Rob Riddel

Well this is certainly odd. Many Legend of Zelda veterans likely remember Tarin, but not from Breath of the Wild. Instead, he is the character who looks like Mario in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. In that game, he saved Link from the beach, then got turned into a racoon (because magic). What does this Tarin have to do with the Tarin in Tears of the Kingdom? Probably nothing, but it’s still weird to see two unrelated characters share the same name.