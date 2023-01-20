Wrath of the Lich King Classic: Every Phase 2 Class Ranked Best to Worst

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

Phase 2 of Wrath of the Lich King Classic is here. With it comes the much-anticipated Ulduar raid, a few new pieces of world content, and new power rankings for WoW‘s DPS, Healer, and Tank Classes.

These class rankings are primarily based on each class’ viability in the Uduar raid as that is the main piece of Phase 2 content. to be more specific, these rankings are based on how viable a class is throughout the Ulduar raid. In other words, the classes that remain a strong option throughout the raid are ranked higher than those who either perform better at the start or end of the raid.

Finally, be sure to remember that we’re talking about an update to what is essentially a 15-year-old game. Not only will most players be able to overcome Ulduar’s challenges with just about every combination of classes that they want, but the most important thing is to have fun along the way. If you’re able to, the best class to raid Ulduar with is still the one you enjoy most.