WoW Dragonflight: Every Class Ranked Best to Worst

Enhancement Shaman is certainly the better overall Shaman option at the moment. While Enhancement Shamans still don’t offer a ton of AoE damage or survivability, their utility options and single-target damage potential are both exceptional. Elemental Shamans are strong, but they just lack the top-end potential of some of the best casters in the game. They’re solid and unspectacular.

Outlaw Rogue appears to be the best Rogue spec at the moment. Their evasiveness and incredibly high per-target AoE damage make up for the fact that their best AoE ability is technically target-capped. Having said that, Assassination Rogues are still single-target destroyers, and Subtlety Rogues offer an AoE/single-target middle-ground that could become more appealing as the expansion goes on.

Warlocks are all over the place. Demonology’s impressive survivability options enhance the effectiveness of their solid (if not top-tier) raw damage output. They stay in the game and they do their thing. Affliction’s impressive AoE damage against large groups of weaker enemies is undeniably useful in some situations, but they’re a little too niche at the moment when it comes to longer, single-target fights. On the other hand, Destruction’s high single-target damage capabilities just aren’t quite good enough to recommend them over other options.

Unholy Death Knights bring some incredible survivability and utility tools to the party, though their actual DPS output can be limited to specific burst windows and massive AoE pulls. Still, they feel pretty strong at the moment. Frost Death Knight offers a lot of those same tools, though they currently lag slightly behind in AoE damage potential.

Feral Druids are exceeding quite a few expectations at the moment. Their AoE damage potential is simply absurd, and their single-target damage is a little better than some feared it would be (though it’s far from top-tier). Their survivability is certainly an issue, but they do make up for it slightly with some raid utility options. As for Balance…well, you probably know the story. Their damage windows are strong, but limited, and their low survivability quickly becomes an issue.

Devastation Evokers are not nearly as broken as some new expansion DPS specs have historically been. They’re still trying to find their identity and raid roles. Having said that, their mobility, utility skills, AoE damage, and single-target damage are all respectable or better. If they receive any kind of buff in the near future, they could be a serious threat.