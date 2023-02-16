Wild Hearts Release Time: When Will the Game Be Playable?

Wild Hearts is shaping up to be one of the first big sleeper hits of 2023, and you won’t have to wait long to try it for yourself.

Wild Hearts is scheduled to be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 17 at 12:00 AM in your local time zone. Yes, that means that no time conversion math is required. When it’s 12:00 AM wherever you are, you’ll be able to play the digital version of Wild Hearts. Of course, you could always use the fabled New Zealand trick to play the game a little sooner in certain areas.

PC players technically get the game a bit earlier than that, though they do have to navigate a tricker release schedule for the privilege. That’s because the PC version of the game is utilizing a global rollout strategy rather than the universal release time method. In other words, the game will technically be available at the same time for everyone, but some will naturally get to play the game later than others due to time zone differences.

So, the PC version of Wild Hearts will be available at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET on February 16, but that means it won’t be available in Japan until 12:00 AM on February 17. Again, it can get pretty tricky, so your best bet is to take a look at this handy PC release time map that the Wild Hearts team has provided.