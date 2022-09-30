Why Google Stadia Failed and Is Finally Shutting Down

Stadia’s Technology Was Actually Its Greatest Strength

To be clear, Stadia did “work.” The service was designed to stream games to your desktop, laptop, or mobile device (regardless of the power of the device you’re using) and it did just that. Granted, there are always going to be some technical problems when you’re streaming games through the cloud, but Stadia fundamentally functioned roughly as it should. If you wanted to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on your phone, Stadia allowed you to do that.

Actually, some of the best impressions of Stadia were the service’s first impressions. The idea of being able to access the biggest modern games without having to own a specific piece of hardware was undeniably appealing. After all, pretty much every other entertainment medium has freed itself of the confines of a specific piece of hardware. Why not games?

The problem is that Google Stadia never really grew beyond that good first impression.

Despite Appearances, Google Stadia Was Really Just a Bad Video Game Console

In a perfect world, Google Stadia would have been that alternative to modern video game consoles that I alluded to above. In this world, though, Google Stadia was really just a bad video game console in a different form.

Right from the start, it was clear that one of the biggest problems with Stadia was the fact that the service only worked with games specifically designed for Stadia. In other words, you couldn’t just play the games you already owned via Steam or some other marketplace via Stadia. You had to own the Stadia version of the game, which meant developers also had to make special Stadia versions of their games in the first place.

I truly believe you can trace Stadia’s failures back to that decision. Technologically speaking, Stadia was a pretty good (sometimes great) service. The problem is that Google was so determined to join the ranks of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo that they refused to let people simply treat Stadia as a technologically impressive service. They eventually came around to that way of thinking, but it was far too late to make anything of that pivot. Instead, Google spent much of Stadia’s short lifespan trying to convince users to join an ecosystem that few people ever really believed would last for long. Honestly, I’m not sure that Google ever believed in the service themselves.