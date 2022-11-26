The Scariest Moments in James Bond Movies

There must be few things more daunting to a filmmaker than taking on the mantle of directing a new James Bond movie. Bond movies are cinema’s equivalent of a Philippe Petit-level highwire balancing act. Over 25 films, fans have carved out an understanding of what they expect from 007. There must be action, adventure, romance, and a dash of comedy. Yet for all the expectations surrounding the world’s most famous secret agent, the recipe isn’t set in stone; in fact, it’s forever evolving.

Where once Bond might have been defined by the wry humor and slapstick gags of Roger Moore, the more modern 007 of Daniel Craig played it straight. Bond has been known to take forays into the world of science fiction, either in an attempt to match box office rivals like Star Wars or in an attempt to address the concerns of an ever evolving technological world.

However, good Bond movies possess another ingredient often overlooked when discussing the franchise’s enduring appeal: the ability to scare. Like Steven Spielberg and Indiana Jones, Bond movies deploy scare tactics to heighten the drama and add a sense of danger to proceedings. When it works, it can result in some of the most iconic moments in the history of 007. But even when it doesn’t, the resulting misfires often live long in the memory, in part because of the terrifying and often bizarre scenarios they present. Here are 10 iconic James Bond scares.

Dr. No’s Arachnophobic Nightmare

Bond has faced many fearsome adversaries during his 25-film career, but few have compared the one featured in his very first outing, Dr. No (1962). During an investigation into the death of an MI6 Station Chief in Jamaica, Sean Connery’s Bond uncovers a conspiracy involving the deliberate disruption of the American space program.