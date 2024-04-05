Warzone Season 3: Best Meta Guns and Loadouts
Here are the most powerful guns and loadouts for the Warzone Season 3 meta.
Call of Duty: Warzone‘s much-anticipated Season 3 update is finally here. With it comes new content, a massive series of patch note updates, and…well, some reasons to finally hop back into Warzone after a pretty dull period for the game. Mostly, though, the new Warzone update makes some serious changes to the game’s competitive meta.
So if you’re dreaming of dominating Rebirth Island, here are the guns and loadouts that will help you do it.
Warzone Season 3: Best Renetti Loadout
The formerly humble Renetti is now an unstoppable part of the Warzone meta. While a recent increase to the pistol’s effective attack range certainly increased its overall value, the Renetti’s rise to power is really the result of a gradual series of updates that allow you to turn this thing into one of the best SMGs in the game.
Seriously, I’m concerned that this gun is ultimately broken at the moment. It just doesn’t feel like you should be able to get this many kills quite so quickly with a gun that feels practically homemade. While this modified Renetti has nothing notable to offer at greater distances, it is a nightmare in the close-quarters scenarios you’ll most often find yourself in.
Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Optic: Slate Reflector
Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught
Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
Warzone Season 3: Best SOA Subverter Loadout
Every Warzone update sees at least one assault rifle or battle rifle rise to the top of the game. While the SOA isn’t quite as dominant as the best ARs of the past have been, it’s still that incredibly versatile and undeniably powerful AR option you’re probably looking for.
The SOA’s ability to effectively transition from mid-range combat to longer-range encounters makes it ideal for those times when you’ve got to close a gap quickly or prevent another team from doing the same. It’s that gun you can almost always rely on, even if it will get beat at close ranges. Thankfully, there is no shortage of sidearms available at the moment to help you with that.
Muzzle: Casus Brake L
Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel
Stock: Motion V2 Heavy
Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Warzone Season 3: Best Bruen MK9 Loadout
At this point, it seems impossible to keep the Bruen down for long. No matter what changes are made to the Warzone meta, the Bruen remains a surprisingly strong long-range weapon that can also distribute pain in closer-range encounters.
The reliability of this thing really is shocking. Something this powerful and this fast just shouldn’t be as accurate as the Bruen is. Maybe you can make the argument for the SOA as the slightly more versatile option, but it starts to come down to personal preferences at that point, and the Bruen more than holds its own.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Magazine: 60 Round Mags
Warzone Season 3: Best MORS Loadout
It may be the newest sniper rifle on the block, but the MORS wasted no time establishing its dominance. This absolute unit of a sniper rifle is more than capable of delivering the long-range, one-shot kills that we’ve seen from some of the more powerful snipers in Warzone history.
The difference is that the MORS offers surprising versatility compared to some of the other one-shot snipers in recent Warzone history. While it’s recommended that you build this thing as a power sniper, the fact that it is capable of being a slightly quicker, more mobile weapon means that you won’t feel quite as burdened by it as you would with other snipers of comparable size and power
Barrel: Emperor Long Barrel
Laser: SL Razorkhawk Laser Light
Stock: Superlite-90 Stock
Ammunition: HVP Explosive Slug
Bolt: Quick Bolt
Warzone Season 3: Best HRM-9 Loadout
Though running a straight-up SMG feels harder to justify in a post-Renetti world, the HRM-9 is undoubtedly the best current option in that particular class.
As a “proper” SMG, the HRM-9 offers a blend of speed, power, and mid-range capabilities that make it pretty hard to overlook. It’s this weapon’s greater effective range that ultimately gives it a home in the meta. It’s just an impressively powerful weapon that allows you to play aggressively without having to overcommit to a close fight as you might have to do with the Renetti.
Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Hider
Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
Stock: Folding Stock
Magazine: 50 Round Drum