Warzone Season 3: Best Meta Guns and Loadouts

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s much-anticipated Season 3 update is finally here. With it comes new content, a massive series of patch note updates, and…well, some reasons to finally hop back into Warzone after a pretty dull period for the game. Mostly, though, the new Warzone update makes some serious changes to the game’s competitive meta.

So if you’re dreaming of dominating Rebirth Island, here are the guns and loadouts that will help you do it.

Warzone Season 3: Best Renetti Loadout

The formerly humble Renetti is now an unstoppable part of the Warzone meta. While a recent increase to the pistol’s effective attack range certainly increased its overall value, the Renetti’s rise to power is really the result of a gradual series of updates that allow you to turn this thing into one of the best SMGs in the game.

Seriously, I’m concerned that this gun is ultimately broken at the moment. It just doesn’t feel like you should be able to get this many kills quite so quickly with a gun that feels practically homemade. While this modified Renetti has nothing notable to offer at greater distances, it is a nightmare in the close-quarters scenarios you’ll most often find yourself in.