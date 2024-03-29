15 Games That Invented New Genres

So far as that goes, 2015’s H1Z1: King of the Kill should be considered the first proper Battle Royale gaming experience. That mode utilized the survival mechanics of titles like DayZ, but converted them into a more match-based multiplayer contest that revealed the Battle Royale’s potential as an evolution of the classic Deathmatch/Last Man Standing concept. H1Z1 directly paved the way for PUBG, which inspired Fortnite, which really turned Batte Royales into blockbusters.

Beat-Em-Up – Kung-Fu Master

While there were many early games that emphasized some kind of combat-based gameplay, the Beat-Em-Up is a genre unto itself. These titles made the action the star of the show by pitting you against seemingly endless waves of opponents with limited means to defend yourself (your fists, usually, with weapons and powers later becoming more common). Though later Beat-Em-Up games would expand upon that concept in various ways (including the addition of light role-playing mechanics), the roots of the genre have remained surprisingly strong over the years.

Well, you can trace those roots back to 1984’s Kung-Fu Master. Inspired by the martial arts films of Bruce Lee, that game utilized a then-distinct form of side-scrolling action that saw players work their way through a temple by punching and kicking every foe in their path. It’s actually quite remarkable to play this game today and see just how clearly it envisioned a genre that remains noteworthy for its timeless, simple pleasures.

Fighting Games – Karate Champ

Unlike Beat-Em-Up games that pit players against a small army of opponents, Fighting games have historically emphasized the joys of one-on-one combat (though later Fighting games would certainly expand those numbers). The challenge of such games wasn’t found in their seemingly insurmountable odds but rather in the art of taking on an equally capable opponent (especially if that opponent is controlled by another player).

The origins of that genre are subject to some debate. Technically, 1976’s Heavyweight Champ would have to be considered the first game that let players battle each other one-on-one in a fighting environment. However, that game only vaguely resembles a true fighting title. Instead, it was 1984’s Karate Champ that first showcased the potential of future fighting games with its style of on-on-one combat. Though it lacked things like health bars, Karate Champ featured multiple rounds of play, input-based special moves, and even minigames. Of course, it was Street Fighter 2 that eventually established even more of the fighting game conventions we know and love today.

First-Person Shooters – Maze War

1993’s Doom ushered in a new age of First-Person Shooter titles that we’re really still living in today. That game’s 3D technology, dark style, and innovative multiplayer changed the ways that studios, gamers, and the media looked at the entire medium. For some time, most FPS games were simply referred to as “Doom Clones.” However, the first-person shooter genre is much older than that.