Warzone 2: Best Season 3 Meta Weapons and Loadouts
Warzone 2's Season 3 offers the meta refresh the battle royale desperately needed. Here are the best weapons in the new update.
Warzone 2‘s Season 3 update is here, and it includes some of the most significant nerfs and buffs we’ve seen in some time. It’s a whole new meta for the battle royale, which means that you’ll want to upgrade your arsenal with the best new weapons and loadouts.
While ARs and SMGs still dominate the Warzone scene, Season 3 adds a few interesting Battle Rifle, LMG, and, yes, Sniper Rifles to the fold. Time will tell which guns rise above the rest, but, for the moment, these are the best overall weapons and loadouts in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2: Best ISO Hemlock Loadout
If the ISO Hemlock isn’t the best AR in Warzone 2, it’s not far off. The Hemlock took some minor hits recently thanks to those sweeping nerfs, but its incredible recoil control ultimately makes it more powerful than its raw stats would suggest. If you tend to value accuracy above other attributes, then you’ll find this one tough to beat.
Barrel: Fielder-T50
Muzzle: Harbinger D20
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
Warzone 2 : Best M4 Loadout
It’s never the most exciting option, but the M4 is rightfully considered the safest ARs in Warzone 2. It’s certainly one of the best “ground weapons” in the game, which means that you can make it even better if you outfit it with the right attachments. It’s the kind of gun you can’t go wrong with if you’re still looking for something that you really love. “Reliable” can be a lot more exciting than it sounds when it’s winning you games.
Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro
Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
Stock: Demo Fade Pro
Rear Grip: Sakin ZX
Warzone 2: Best Taq-56 Loadout
While quite a few weapons benefited from the last round of buffs and nerfs, the Taq-56 is one of the most obvious beneficiaries of the latest update. Most notably, it got a direct buff to its headshot damage, which is pretty crazy when you consider that it was already a good gun that just happened to be lacking in that particular area. This gun packs a real punch and should be very popular in the meta.
Muzzle: Harbinger D20
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Barrel: 17.5: Tundra Pro
Magazine: 60-Round Mag
Optic: Aim OP-V4
Warzone 2: Best MCPR-300 Loadout
For something completely different, we have the MCPR. One of Warzone 2’s reimagined “one-shot” sniper options, the MCPR offers several advantages over its closest competition. Most notably, it’s an incredibly fast sniper option that boasts lightning-fast ADS and surprisingly quick firing speeds. It definitely takes some getting used to, but the results are undeniable.
Muzzle: Nilsound 90
Barrel: 22” OMX-456
Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive
Laser: FSS OLE-V
Stock: FSS Merc Stock
Warzone 2: Best Cronen Squall Loadout
Battle Rifles have historically been a tough sell in Warzone, but the new Cronen Squall is fascinating. It packs a hell of a kick, though you can manage that with the right attachments. When you do get used to its recoil and rate of fire, you’ll find that this gun’s absurd range and stunning per-shot damage numbers make it one of the most effective overall options in the new season. You’ve got to check it out for yourself.
Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel
Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Warzone 2: Best Chimera Loadout
There’s a good chance you’ll want to run a Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2’s Season 3 update, which means that there’s also a good chance that you’ll need a good Sniper support gun. So far as that goes, the Chimera is clearly the best available option. This devastating little gun offers everything you want in a ranged support option, though it’s a little better at mid-range distances than you might think it would be.
Muzzle: SA Leveler 55
Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix
Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
Magazine: 45 Round
Rear Grip: Bruen Flash
Warzone 2: Best Vaznev-9K Loadout
The Vaznev survived a slight nerf and emerged as one of the best SMG options in Warzone 2. This is a dream support weapon for the game’s best assault rifles, and it offers some serious close-range damage output for those times when you need it most. It’s a bit of a spray-and-pray gun, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing given its intended role.
Barrel: SA Response III
Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Rear Grip: Demo-X2
Magazine: 45-Round
Warzone 2: Best Sakin MG38 Loadout
LMGs go in and out of favor in Warzone 2 all the time, but the Sakin has been one of that weapon class’ best options for a couple of seasons now. It survived the latest update untouched, which means that it still offers a tough-to-beat combination of power, rate of fire, and, believe it or not, range. Yes, this is a viable LMG option from even slightly longer distances. It’s a stunning gun that keeps getting overlooked.
Barrel: UEN Silver Series
Muzzle: SLR Talon 5
Underbarrel: Cronen WL55
Laser: FFSS OLE-V
Optic: Aim OP-V4
Warzone 2: Best Lachmann Sub Loadout
The Lachmann Sub is no longer the powerhouse it once was, but don’t read too much into its recent nerfs. Despite of some notable competition, this is still the gun you probably think of when you think of what a Warzone 2 SMG should offer. It’s as reliable as they come at close ranges and can still bring something to the party at mid-range.
Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-4
Ammunition: 9MM Frangible
Magazine: 40 Round
Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
Warzone 2: Best FJX Imperium Loadout
Some call this one-shot sniper a gimmick, and…yeah, it kind of is. What a gimmick it is, though. The FJX Imperium is the powerful sniper rifle in Warzone 2 from a raw stats perspective. It’s heavy, it’s slow, and it can decimate anyone it hits regardless of where it hits them. Headshots are obviously preferred but don’t overlook this gun’s ability to break armor from a distance.
Barrel: Ceros 29”
Muzzle: Nilsound 90
Ammunition: .408 Explosive
Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac