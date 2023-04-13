Warzone 2: Best Season 3 Meta Weapons and Loadouts

Warzone 2‘s Season 3 update is here, and it includes some of the most significant nerfs and buffs we’ve seen in some time. It’s a whole new meta for the battle royale, which means that you’ll want to upgrade your arsenal with the best new weapons and loadouts.

While ARs and SMGs still dominate the Warzone scene, Season 3 adds a few interesting Battle Rifle, LMG, and, yes, Sniper Rifles to the fold. Time will tell which guns rise above the rest, but, for the moment, these are the best overall weapons and loadouts in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2: Best ISO Hemlock Loadout

If the ISO Hemlock isn’t the best AR in Warzone 2, it’s not far off. The Hemlock took some minor hits recently thanks to those sweeping nerfs, but its incredible recoil control ultimately makes it more powerful than its raw stats would suggest. If you tend to value accuracy above other attributes, then you’ll find this one tough to beat.

Barrel: Fielder-T50