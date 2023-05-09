Warzone 2: Season 3 Reloaded Release Time and Update Details

As Warzone 2 continues to find its identity and place in the battle royale market, the game’s updates become more important than ever. Well, we now know exactly when you’ll be able to play the next major Warzone 2 update.

Warzone 2‘s Season 3 Reloaded update is scheduled to release on May 10, 2023, at 1 PM EST, 12 PM CT, 10 AM PT, and 6 PM BST. The update’s release time follows that same basic global schedule, so you can apply those release times to your region. That also means that there is no way to “skip the line,” so to speak. Everyone will have access to the update at the same time (in different time zones) regardless of their region.

The good news is that the complete Warzone 2‘s Season 3 Reloaded update will be available in full as soon as the update is live. That means that you’ll be able to access the updates many changes and new features by Wednesday afternoon (depending on your time zone).

The biggest of those new features has to be Warzone 2‘s new ranked play mode. The long-awaited new mode will allow Warzone players to work their way up the game’s new ranks and eventually earn seasonal rewards. We’re still waiting for confirmation regarding the specifics of the new ranked mode, but we do know that the ranks will range from Bronze to Top 250. The mode will also remain separate from Modern Warfare 2‘s Ranked mode in terms of progress and structure. Furthermore, the ranked mode is described as a “Beta,” so expect to see various updates and changes during the mode’s first season.