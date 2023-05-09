Warzone 2: Season 3 Reloaded Release Time and Update Details
Warzone 2's Season 3 updated brings some much-needed changes to the game (including a ranked play mode). Here's when the update will go live.
As Warzone 2 continues to find its identity and place in the battle royale market, the game’s updates become more important than ever. Well, we now know exactly when you’ll be able to play the next major Warzone 2 update.
Warzone 2‘s Season 3 Reloaded update is scheduled to release on May 10, 2023, at 1 PM EST, 12 PM CT, 10 AM PT, and 6 PM BST. The update’s release time follows that same basic global schedule, so you can apply those release times to your region. That also means that there is no way to “skip the line,” so to speak. Everyone will have access to the update at the same time (in different time zones) regardless of their region.
The good news is that the complete Warzone 2‘s Season 3 Reloaded update will be available in full as soon as the update is live. That means that you’ll be able to access the updates many changes and new features by Wednesday afternoon (depending on your time zone).
The biggest of those new features has to be Warzone 2‘s new ranked play mode. The long-awaited new mode will allow Warzone players to work their way up the game’s new ranks and eventually earn seasonal rewards. We’re still waiting for confirmation regarding the specifics of the new ranked mode, but we do know that the ranks will range from Bronze to Top 250. The mode will also remain separate from Modern Warfare 2‘s Ranked mode in terms of progress and structure. Furthermore, the ranked mode is described as a “Beta,” so expect to see various updates and changes during the mode’s first season.
Season 3 Reloaded will also add two new weapons to the game: the FTAC Siege and the GS Magna. Both guns are automatic pistols, so it remains to be seen how much play they’ll see in the meta. The usual array of weapon buffs and nerfs are also expected, but there’s been no confirmation regarding the full patch notes at this time.
What we do know is that Season 3 Reloaded will finally allow you to find Perk Packages in Supply Boxes and Buy Stations. We previously talked about some of the best Perk Packages in the game, and being able to potentially find some of those packages in the world should help players navigate the early parts of a match.
Speaking of Buy Stations, Season 3 Reloaded will add Deployable Buy Stations to Warzone 2 and allow you to purchase a Gulag Entry Kit from all Buy Stations. As the name implies, that item grants you a second shot at the Gulag. As long as you’re holding the item when you die, you’ll be sent to the Gulag again rather than die immediately as you normally would.
DMZ fans will be happy to hear that Season 3 Reloaded will also add a new building to DMZ mode called Koschei Complex. Little is known about the structure at that time, and it seems like it will remain a mystery until the update launches. The theory is that it will offer some unique (and particularly difficult) challenges, but the details remain to be seen.
If character skins are your thing, then you should know that Season 3 Reloaded will also add the Kevin Durant operator to the game. Unfortunately, there is no word regarding whether or not that operator has the unique ability to call in Kyrie Irving and James Harden to automatically lose the match before you’ve made it to the final rounds.
That’s about all we know about the update at this time. With any luck, though, the update will go smoothly and we’ll all know a lot more in just a handful of hours.