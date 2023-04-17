Warzone 2: Best Perks and Custom Perk Packages

Warzone 2‘s Season 3 update really changed the meta with its various new and altered weapons. Of course, even the best Warzone 2 loadouts aren’t much without the right perks.

The fact of the matter is that your best Perk options in Warzone 2 often depend on your loadout and your situation. There are a few perks in the game that are generally powerful, but Perks are often there to enhance a strategy rather than carry you through the game. That being the case, here is a look at a few of the best overall custom Perk packages for various styles of play.

Warzone 2: Best Overkill Perks

Overkill (Base Perk)

Battle Hardened (Base Perk)