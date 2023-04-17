Warzone 2: Best Perks and Custom Perk Packages
Most of Warzone 2's perks look good on paper, but these are the ones you'll actually want to bring to the BR battlefield.
Warzone 2‘s Season 3 update really changed the meta with its various new and altered weapons. Of course, even the best Warzone 2 loadouts aren’t much without the right perks.
The fact of the matter is that your best Perk options in Warzone 2 often depend on your loadout and your situation. There are a few perks in the game that are generally powerful, but Perks are often there to enhance a strategy rather than carry you through the game. That being the case, here is a look at a few of the best overall custom Perk packages for various styles of play.
Warzone 2: Best Overkill Perks
Overkill (Base Perk)
Battle Hardened (Base Perk)
Fast Hands (Bonus Perk)
High Alert (Ultimate Perk)
Overkill is one of the most entertaining Perks in Warzone 2, but carrying two primary weapons isn’t always the best option. However, this perk package helps negate some of that strategy’s most notable downsides (at least somewhat).
Battle Hardened leans into the “heavier” part of this package by giving you a little more resistance against common stun effects. Fast Hands, meanwhile, is an almost essential companion piece to the Overkill Perk. High Alert isn’t an irreplaceable part of this package, but it’s a fantastic overall Perk that can really pull its weight in tough situations.
Warzone 2: Best Solo Player Survivor Perks
Double Time (Base Perk)
Scavenger (Base Perk)
Cold-Blooded (Bonus Perk)
Ghost (Ultimate Perk)
If you’re a solo player who just wants to sneak in a few quick (maybe “cheap”) wins, this could be the Perk package for you.
Simply put, this Perk package emphasizes survivability. Double Time and Scavenger keep you on the move and well-supplied, while Cold-Blooded and Ghost will help keep you off enemy radars. You don’t want to get into too many fights too early with this build, but it should help ensure that you’re not at a considerable disadvantage when you do need to engage. Otherwise, just keep playing those zones.
Warzone 2: Best Aggressive High Kill Perks
Double Time (Base Perk)
Tracker (Base Perk)
Fast Hands (Bonus Perk)
High Alert (Ultimate Perk)
If you’re less interested in staying alive by hiding and more interested in actually getting kills, this is the Perk package for you.
Double Time and Tracker work in perfect harmony to help you actively hunt enemies as quickly as possible. Fast Hands is a natural pick for a speedier build, while High Alert offers a welcome bit of insurance for your more aggressive playstyle. While this Perk package does favor a more aggressive playstyle, it’s honestly good enough to justify running if you’re just looking for a solid overall option.
Warzone 2: Best Support Player Perks
Tracker (Base Perk)
Scavenger (Base Perk)
Spotter (Bonus Perk)
Survivor (Ultimate Perk)
If you’re playing on a squad and don’t mind operating like a “support” player, then this Perk package could be what you’re looking for.
Everything in this Perk package is designed to help your team as much (if not more) than you. Tracker and Scavenger allow you to acquire valuable information and resources, while Spotter is arguably the best “team-friendly” Perk in the game. Survivor is probably the best Ultimate Perk if you’re leaning into the theme, though High Alert is an interesting alternative.
Warzone 2: Best Tank/Defensive Perks
Battle Hardened (Base Perk)
Bomb Squad (Base Perk)
Cold-Blooded (Bonus Perk)
Quick Fix (Ultimate Perk)
A variation on the basic “survivor” concept, this build aims to make you as tanky and durable as possible.
Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad are pretty hard to beat when it comes to defensive base perks. They’re just solid all-around options that shine in this particular package. Cold-Blooded certainly isn’t your only Bonus Perk choice, but it’s a fantastic overall option that enhances your overall resilience. Quick Fix is the best option now that Overlock is out of the game, and it’s honestly a little underrated so far as Ultimate Perk options go.
Warzone 2: Best Sniper Perks
Tracker (Base Perk)
Double Time (Base Perk)
Focus (Base Perk)
High Alert (Ultimate Perk)
Warzone 2’s Season 3 update made sniping a little more appealing, so why not lean into that a bit with this sniper-friendly package?
Tracker is a sniper’s best friend, while Double Time gives makes it easier to move into a new position or escape a bad situation. Focus is an incredible Perk that was obviously made with snipers in mind. It’s honestly a little underrated as a general Perk option, and it’s nice to be able to work it into this package. Finally, High Alert is a fantastic scouting Ultimate that you definitely don’t want to go without.