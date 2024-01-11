Video Game Cheat Device GameShark Returns In The Strangest Way Possible

Now, what does any of that mean? Well…not much. The company makes vague references to things like advanced tutoring and in-game hint systems but stops well short of actually explaining what we should expect the device to do. Like many AI-related announcements coming out of CES 2024, the company seems more interested in generating hype by throwing out the industry’s most cursed buzzword rather than telling us more about the actual product.

But hey, that’s usually how trade shows work. No, the thing that makes this apparent GameShark comeback so odd is this line regarding the Ai Shark’s intended release date taken from Altec Lansing’s aforementioned press release:

“The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Wait, did a company behind an AI-powered GameShark device just reveal the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date? That’s certainly the question most who were unfortunate enough to have to read that press release walked away with. In fact, Digital Trends reporter Giovanni Colantonio reached out to Altec Lansing to offer them the opportunity to clarify (and back down from) that Switch 2 release date claim. Instead, an Ai Shark representative said that while Nintendo has not set an official release date for the console, the company still expects it to be launched in Fall 2024.

Later, Ai Shark founder Todd Hays reached out to the publication to state that Nintendo has not yet “officially clarified” the console’s launch window. In doing so, he seemed to be backing down from the notion that Ai Shark has any knowledge of any official Switch 2 plans whatsoever.

There are two possibilities here. The first is that the Ai Shark team was either given some valuable knowledge about Nintendo’s next console (or learned about it elsewhere) and decided to share it in the worst way possible. For what it’s worth, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time someone in the industry leaked such information, and many industry insiders expect Nintendo to at least reveal their next home console sometime this year.