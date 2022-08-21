What Was the Last Game Boy Game Ever Released?

On October 18, 1999, Nintendo published Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (or just Pokémon Yellow Version, for short). Unlike the previous Pokémon games, Yellow was actually loosely based more on the anime series. The game followed the same basic plot as Red and Blue Versions, but it gave players a Pikachu out of the gate, let them catch all three starters, and even added in fights with Team Rocket’s Jesse and James.

Since the Game Boy Color was released in 1998 (October for Japan, November everywhere else), this makes Pokémon Yellow Version the last game Nintendo produced for the original Game Boy, almost a year to the day after the Game Boy’s successor/companion hit the market. Unfortunately, European gamers had to wait one more year to play the game, but it too was their last official Game Boy title. Japanese players, meanwhile, received a bit more Game Boy support. Well…sort of.

The last officially licensed Game Boy titles in Japan belong to the Imagineer-published Shikakei Atama o Kore Kusuru franchise. The final entry in that line was Shikakei Atama o Kore Kusuru: Kanji no Tatsujin, which was a kind of trivia/educational game.

While those titles were the last games ever developed for the Game Boy, it’s worth noting that they weren’t the last ones playable on the Game Boy. You see, many Game Boy Color games were backwards compatible and playable on the OG Game Boy. As time went on, though, Nintendo produced fewer and fewer backwards compatible Game Boy Color games. The last one U.S. audiences received was 2001’s Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: a Pokémon clone of sorts featuring Dragon Quest monsters. As for the final backwards compatible Japanese title…that’s a little up in the air. Some sources claim the answer is Pony Canyon’s Shogi 3, while others point to One Piece: Maboroshi no Grand Line Boukenki. There’s enough of a debate about their exact release dates to create a reasonable margin of error. In any case, Nintendo was all-in on Game Boy Color exclusives and Game Boy Advance games by early 2002.

And speaking of Game Color games…

What Was The Last Official Game Boy Color Game Ever Released?

You can’t overstate what a big deal the release of the first Harry Potter movie was. The source material novels were obviously already a cultural phenomenon, but everyone knew the movies had the chance to be some of the highest-grossing blockbusters ever. Of course, game developers wanted in on that action. In order to cast as wide a net as possible, publishers funded multiple Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone video game adaptations, one for each major console on the market. Since Nintendo was still supporting the Game Boy Color at that time, that handheld was obviously on the list.