Throne and Liberty Is NCSoft’s Most Ambitious MMO Yet

Lafuente shares that the underlying goal for Throne and Liberty was always to eventually bring the game to a global audience, something planned ever since Amazon Games partnered with NCSoft. The combination of feedback from the initial launch and testing has already been implemented into the South Korean version of the game.

“What you’re going to see is not a bunch of changes for a Korean version of the game and a separate version for a global version of the game. We’re really working together for a global audience for a global target. That’s been at the forefront of what we’re doing,” Lafuente says. “It’s really been this great back-and-forth cycle of getting global feedback, being able to really put it live with players. It’s really been well-received in Korea as well, so we have this great synergy.”

A Realm at War

Drawing from their past work on popular MMOs, NCSoft built Throne and Liberty to support epic battles full of players active in the world at the same time. This includes castle sieges involving armies of thousands while hundreds of other players may be active and either battling or exploring other parts of the overworld. Lafuente sees this as the culmination of NCSoft’s growing portfolio of MMOs realized on an impressively ambitious gameplay canvas while leaning into the deep social foundations of the game and genre.

“This is an evolution of NC’s previous titles where they did a lot of massive-scale work and they’ve really taken it even to another level here. Castle sieges are the type of massive-scale combat that you can expect in Throne and Liberty,” Lafuente says. “A lot of MMO lovers are going to enjoy this kind of deep guild system that there is in the game. Of course, there are still some activities in the game that you can do solo and enjoy the game solo, if you prefer. But I think the experience is only going to be enhanced if you’re playing with friends.”

As players figure out their combat style, Throne and Liberty eschews the MMO-standard class system for something far more flexible, instead focusing on progression through weapon types. Not only does this change allow players to experiment and find the play styles that suit them best, but it’s part of the extensive customization options that Throne and Liberty provides, which also includes gear and individual skills.

“We have a dual-weapon system and those weapons determine which types of skills that you have available to you. That’s the first part of customization that you’re going to choose, one of your main choices, but it also gives you flexibility between all these different play styles,” Lafuente notes. “It goes beyond that, with all of the gear, how you adapt your skills. Your weapon mastery is something in the game that players are going to enjoy. Each one of these choices takes you down a potentially different play style and you can adapt those play styles for different situations.”