The First Descendant Looks to Breathe New Life Into the Looter Shooter Genre

“We have different characters who use the same weapons and same grappling as common factors,” Lee notes, pointing out the baseline gameplay similarities. “The different characters have different skills which players can experience as they embark on different quests. We also have a co-op system so players can see the other characters’ experiences as well.”

Frenetic Action and Customization

Though players can venture off and complete quests on their own (with the developers conscious of designing The First Descendant to accommodate this), Lee believes the game truly thrives as a cooperative experience. Teams of up to four players can join in on quests together as they explore the distinct regions of the Ingris Continent. When facing waves of enemies uniquely tailored to each region and the Colossal Bosses where The First Descendant escalates its third-person shooter action, having the extra firepower with allies present is especially appreciated.

“We planned each of the enemies to be structured within the world of this game. Each enemy has functions, for example, some will create a protective shield around themselves. Each enemy has their own abilities and skills,” Lee explains. “We put a lot of detailed effort into designing the Colossal Bosses, in terms of the mechanics, designs, and overall structure of the bosses to make for a more interesting and dynamic battle experience that we have in the game.”

A Full Invitation Into the World of The First Descendant

Nexon has steadily been branching extensively into the North American market, particularly after the success of the online team shooter The Finals this past December. For The First Descendant, Nexon is rolling out an ambitious launch, with the game available in 12 different languages at launch and released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In developing The First Descendant for multiple platforms to put it before the largest possible audience, Nexon was complimented for their efforts in getting such a large game to run on previous-generation home consoles.

“Microsoft and Sony were really impressed with how we got the game onto Xbox One and PlayStation 4 because our game was developed in Unreal Engine 5,” Lee recalls. “We worked so hard on the optimization of the game, and they were really impressed.”

Apart from the Descendants themselves, the game has a vast system of customization options readily available to the players, including weapon loadouts, skins for each of the Descendants, modules to augment the various character abilities, and more, with hundreds of combinations possible at launch. With The First Descendant always intended to be a live-service game, Lee hints at numerous seasons of future content already planned to follow after the game’s launch, which will not only add more customization and additional playable characters but advance the game’s overarching narrative.