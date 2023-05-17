Princess Zelda Is the Real Star of Tears of the Kingdom

Soon, though, the broken Master Sword is transported back to Zelda. Remembering that the Deku Tree once told her and Link that the sword can be restored and “heal” itself if bathed in sacred power, Zelda hatches a plan. What if she performs a ritual that will turn her into an ancient dragon powerful enough to not only restore the Master Sword to its true form but survive through the ages and deliver that sword to Link? Mineru, the Sage of Spirit, warns her against performing this ritual. After all, doing so would essentially force Zelda to exist for thousands of years as more of an entity than an individual. What’s worse, she may never be able to resume her original form.

Undeterred, Zelda presses on. She then clutches the Master Sword and performs the ritual to turn herself into the Dragon of Light. That’s the same Dragon of Light that patrols Hyrule throughout Tears of the Kingdom, and the same Dragon of Light that Link eventually reclaims the Master Sword from. With that Master Sword, Link is finally able to defeat Ganondorf. In the process, and with a little help from the spirits of Rauru and Sonia, Zelda is transformed from the Light Dragon back to her true self. Link dives to grab her as she falls from the sky, clutches her in his arms, and is able to bring her back safely to the ground.

In an incredible moment, Zelda explains that she had been sleeping all of this time and felt a “warm, loving embrace” that caused her to wake up (shippers rejoice?). In a post-credits scene, Zelda addresses Link, the Sages, and Hyrule’s other allies. She asks them to help her secure a new age of peace and prosperity for Hyrule. Naturally, they step forward to join her at her side.

It’s a surprisingly emotional and engaging arc. The best Legend of Zelda games have often offered better stories than they typically get credit for, but Zelda’s story in Tears of the Kingdom feels special. We’ve certainly seen Zelda prominently featured in previous series cutscenes, though those cutscenes have not been voiced, presented, and directed quite like these. It’s not an entirely acceptable substitute for a playable Zelda adventure, but the film-like quality of these sequences allows us to experience an adventure that feels uniquely true to Zelda in ways that we haven’t necessarily been able to experience before.

“Uniquely Zelda” is a phrase I keep coming back to when I think of Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve seen many versions of Princess Zelda over the years, and some have certainly been more interesting than others. Yet, many of the most memorable versions of Zelda (Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess, specifically) typically portray her as a more active participant in the adventure who also occasionally showcases her combat capabilities. The idea often is that those versions of Zelda could be the playable star of their own adventures, yet they never really are.

As much as I love those portrayals of Princess Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom may be my favorite version of the character. This version of Zelda undeniably possesses strength, but her strength isn’t measured in different ways.