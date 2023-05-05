The Last of Us, Wii Sports, and a Surprising ’90s Title Join Video Game Hall of Fame

For the record, I knew of Fashion Designer prior to hearing this news but had no personal memories of it. It should also be noted that the Hall of Fame uses Icon Status, Longevity, Geographical Reach, and Influence as its primary pieces of selection criteria. So far as that goes, here’s what collections manager Kristy Hisert had to say regarding why Barbie Fashion Designer made this year’s class:

“Barbie Fashion Designer became a jumping-off point for the girls’ games movement and shook up the software and gaming scene. It also sparked important questions and debates. What does it mean to be a game for girls? Should there even be games ‘for girls’? What are the implications of these games? What are the consequences of gendering games?”

If Hisert seems a little uncertain regarding the answers to some of those questions…well, that’s because that seems to be part of Fashion Designer‘s legacy. Even at the time of its 1996 release, the PC game (which allows you to design digital outfits and even print them out) was somewhat divisive. There were concerns that it perpetuated certain stereotypes and suggested that girl gamers wouldn’t care about games that didn’t feed into those stereotypes. Of course, similar concerns were once raised about the entire Barbie product line.

However, Barbie Fashion Designer was an incredible success. Exact sales figures from that time can be shaky, but it’s widely believed that Barbie Fashion Designer sold as many as 500,000 copies in just a couple of months. It was a bonafide bestseller that outperformed some incredible competition. As Hisert points out, it also opened new doors for games aimed at certain sections of the female gamer demographic (most notably, younger female gamers). Actually, much like the NES, Barbie Fashion Designer was initially marketed as more of a toy than as a PC game in order to reach otherwise potentially wary consumers.

Granted, that’s where we circle back to the debate portion of the program. Even still, you don’t have to look hard to find the games that followed in Fashion Designer‘s footsteps. Variety is an essential part of a healthy gaming industry, and Fashion Designer certainly helped show that there were certain types of games (and gamers) that were being ignored or just weren’t being taken seriously.

So while there may be debates about the game itself and its selection ahead of some other titles, I know I had to plead ignorance about the legacy of Fashion Designer when I heard this news. It was successful, it was impactful, and it most certainly left a lasting impression on a generation of gamers that other games simply did not. It seems to fit the Hall of Fame’s criteria, and I know it gave me an excuse to learn a little more about a game I would have otherwise probably never really thought about again.